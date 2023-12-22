MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 22, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a brand new puzzle for fans to enjoy. With over 250 editions dropped so far, the Immaculate Grid remains the best way for fans of all ages to test their knowledge of the game.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a fairly simple concept. Using the provided clues, users must populate the nine squares with names of relevant MLB stars from both the past and present.

On December 22, the Immaculate Grid once again dropped some interesting information. Let's examine some of the possible Immaculate Grid answers today.

"Immaculate Grid 264. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid answers | December 22 2023

Which Blue Jays players have played for the Angels?

Outfielder Vernon Wells made his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999. Four years later, Wells hit .317/.359/.550 with a league-leading 215 hits and 49 doubles to win a Silver Slugger. Wells was traded to the Angels in 2011. Other players to play for both sides include Kelvim Escobar, Ben Revere, Jesse Chavez, and Hall of Famer Dave Winfield.

Which Blue Jays players have played for the D-Backs?

Earlier this week, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. inked a $42 million extension with the team. The Cuban was traded from the Jays alongside catcher Gabriel Moreno almost exactly a year ago. Gurriel hit .265 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs this past postseason. Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar helped the Jays win World Series in both 1992 and 1993. The Puerto Rican would play 38 games on the D-Backs in his final season of 2004.

"A Lourdes Gurriel Jr. home run extends his hitting streak to 15 games!" - Talkin Baseball

Which Blue Jays players have played for the Tigers?

After winning the 2012 AL Cy Young as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, lefthander David Price was traded to the Tigers in 2014. In 2015, Price posted a league-best ERA of 2.45 despite being traded to the Jays mid-season. Outfielder Curtis Granderson hit 102 home runs and 299 RBIs for the Tigers between 2004 and 2009. In 2018, Granderson inked a one-year deal with the Jays, hitting .245 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 104 contests.

Which Giants players have played for the Angels?

Giants ace Tim Lincecum became the first rookie ever to win back-to-back Cy Young honors in his first two seasons. However, after leading MLB in strikeouts for three straight years, "The Freak" began to tire. In 2016, the 32-year old would play one season with the Angels before retiring. Other names who have played for both California clubs include Chili Davis, Jim Barr, and Bobby Bonds.

"They didn’t call Tim Lincecum “The Freak” for nothing - this man was absolutely filthy" - Dead Legends

Which Giants players have played for the D-Backs?

Madison Bumgarner pitched for the San Francisco Giants between 2009 and 2019. During that time, Bumgarner's 1,794 strikeouts topped the all-time leftie franchise leaderboard before spending the last three seasons of his career in Arizona. Conversely, pitching legend Randy Johnson, who won four straight Cy Youngs pitching for the Snakes, went 8-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 2009, his final MLB season with the Giants.

Which Giants players have played for the Tigers?

Darrell Evans' 40 home runs for the 1985 Detroit Tigers made the infielder the first player ever to hit 40 bombs in both leagues, having previously surpassed the marker with both the Giants and Atlanta Braves previously. Besides Evans, Deivi Cruz, Dan Gladden, and pitcher Matt Moore are eligible for this section of the Immaculate Grid.

"Happy birthday to the other D. Evans. Darrell. Can’t tell you how confusing this got for young me scouring the Scoreboard page of the old Boston Globe sports section." - Honest Larry

Which Pirates players have played for the Angels?

Infielder Jim Fregosi joined the Los Angeles Angels in 1961, and hit .277 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs to win his first All-Star nod three years later. Between 1977 and 1978, Fregosi would play on the Pirates, where he finished up his career. Bert Blyleven's complete game in the 1979 NLCS helped the Pirates win the World Series that year. In 1989, Blyleven went to Anaheim, where he would go 17-5 with a 2.73 ERA to finish third in Cy Young voting as a 38-year old.

Which Pirates players have played for the D-Backs?

Current New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte began his career on the Pirates, hitting .287/.341/.452 and winning a pair of Gold Gloves during his first eight years with the team. In 2020, Marte went to the D-Backs. Pitcher Bronson Arroyo also began his career with the Pirates, and made 14 starts for the D-Backs in his penultimate season of 2014.

Which Pirates players have played for the Tigers?

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning broke on to the scene for the Detroit Tigers in 1955. In 1957, Bunning's 20 wins and 267 innings led MLB in both categories. After nine years in Detroit, Bunning would play two seasons in Pittsburgh before announcing his retirement in 1971, making him eligible for the Immaculate Grid.

