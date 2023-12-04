MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 4, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid may be a tricky one to complete. With several teams and stats to remember, things can be challenging for players. Getting all nine squares filled correctly is difficult enough no matter how hard the queries are, which is part of what makes the grid so enjoyable. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you below.

Which players have played for Twins and Pirates?

Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven played for both the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates. He is joined by Luis Tiant, Jordan Luplow, JT Riddle, Francisco Liriano, Vance Worley and Zach Duke.

Which Twins have 200 pitching wins?

Steve Carlton earned 200 wins and also played for the Twins. He is joined by Bert Blyleven, Jim Kaat, Jack Morris, Bartolo Colon, Luis Tiant and Jerry Koosman.

Which Twins have been All-Stars?

Joe Mauer was an All-Star for the Twins. This is also true for Byron Buxton, Jose Berrios, Brian Dozier, Sonny Gray, Torii Hunter, Francisco Liriano and Joe Nathan.

Which players have played for Blue Jays and Pirates?

Jose Bautista played for both the Toronto Blue Jays and Pirates. You can also use Dave Parker, AJ Burnett, Jordan Luplow, Zack Collins, Jarrod Dyson and Daniel Vogelbach.

Which Blue Jays have 200 pitching wins?

Roger Clemens had 200 wins as a pitcher and played for the Blue Jays. He is joined by Phil Niekro, Jack Morris, David Wells, Mark Buehrle and Roy Halladay.

Which Blue Jays have been All-Stars?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is an All-Star for the Blue Jays. You can also use Bo Bichette, Alek Manoah, Marcus Stroman, Jose Bautista, Roy Halladay, Ted Lilly and Vernon Wells.

Which players have played for Reds and Pirates?

Hall of Famer Jake Beckley played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Pirates. This is also true for Kevin Newman, JT Riddle, Colin Moran, Marlon Byrd and Edinson Volquez.

Which Reds have 200 pitching wins?

Christy Mathewson has 200 wins and was a member of the Reds. You can also use Tom Seaver, Old Ross Hadbourn, Bobby Matthews, Tony Mullane, Will White and Amos Rusie.

Which Reds have been All-Stars?

Joey Votto was an All-Star for the Reds many times. He is joined by Eugenio Suarez, Scooter Gennett, Jay Bruce, Aroldis Chapman, Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin.

