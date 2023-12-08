MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 8, 2023

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans to delight in. A great way for fans of all ages to test their knowledge, the Grid has released 250 editions to date.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple concept. Users are required to populate the nine provided spaces with names of relevant MLB players that match the given clues. Players from both the past and present are eligible for the Immaculate Grid.

On December 8, the Immaculate Grid released yet another challenge packed with interesting tidbits of knowledge. Let's explore some possible answers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 250. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for December 8, 2023

Which Rangers players have also played for the Dodgers?

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer came to the Rangers from the New York Mets at the 2023 trade deadline, and ended up winning the World Series this year. In 2021, his sole season for the Dodgers, Scherzer went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA through 11 starts. Additionally, third baseman Adrian Beltre led the NL with 48 home runs in 2004, and won three Silver Sluggers playing with the Rangers from 2011 until 2018.

Expand Tweet

"2x World Series Champion Max Scherzer and his family taking in the celebration at the #Rangers parade" - FOX Sports: MLB

Which Rangers players have also played for the Tigers?

Second baseman Ian Kinsler spent the first eight seasons of his careers in Detroit before joining the Texas Rangers in 2014. In his first season with the Rangers, Kinsler hit .275/.307/.420 and led the league in plate appearances. Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez also played for both teams, winning the 1999 MVP Award in Texas. Other names viable for this portion of the Immaculate Grid include Doug Fister, Joe Nathan, and Kenny Rogers, who won two of his five Gold Gloves in Texas.

Which Rangers players have also played for the Mariners?

Alex Rodriguez was drafted by the Seattle Mariners with their first overall pick in 1993. Despite winning the 1996 AL batting title, A-Rod signed the biggest contract in franchise history the Rangers in 2000. Another player who has found himself on both sides of this AL West rivalry are Korean outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, whose 52-game on-base streak is the remains the longest in franchise history. Names like Chris Young and Floyd Bannister are also eligible.

Which Orioles players have also played for the Dodgers?

In 1981, Mexican leftie Fernando Valenzuela went 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA to win both the AL Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Awards with the Los Angeles Dodgers some twelve years before his O's debut. Additionally, current San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado played on the Orioles from 2012 until 2018, when he was traded to the Dodgers. In Baltimore, Machado won a pair of Gold Gloves and led the AL in doubles with 51 in 2013.

Expand Tweet

"On this day in history, Fernando Valenzuela continued a run of Rookie of the Year winners for the #Dodgers" - Dodger Blue

Which Orioles players have also played for the Tigers?

Older fans might still remember pitcher Dizzy Trout. The right-hander began his career on the Detroit Tigers, winning the 1944 ERA title as well as the 1945 World Series in Detroit before coming back to spend his final season of 1957 with the Baltimore Orioles. Other entrants for this portion of the Immaculate Grid also include Ned Garver, David Wells, and Aubrey Huff.

Which Orioles players have also played for the Mariners?

In 1999, pitcher Jamie Moyer went 14-8 with a 3.87 ERA to finish sixth in AL Cy Young voting with the Mariners. Moyer's stint in Seattle came after two seasons with the O's in the early 1990s. Center fielder Adam Jones won four Gold Gloves during his 11 seasons with the Orioles after beginning his career in Seattle. 2001 AL ERA leader Freddy Garcia also began his career with the Mariners, before joining the O's later in his career.

Expand Tweet

"This catch by Adam Jones in 2011 is one of my absolute favorites. And yes, that's Brian Matusz on the mound" - Matt Kremnitzer

Which Dodgers players have over 2,000 career hits?

Hall of Fame infielder Pee Wee Reese was part of the original cohort that moved from Brooklyn to LA with the Dodgers' 1958 relocation, and recorded 2,170 hits during his time with the franchise. 1972 Gold Glover Willie Davis is the only other player to reach the 2,000 hit marker in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.

Which Tigers players have over 2,000 career hits?

2023 marked the retirement of Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera. Regarded as the best Venezuelan ever to grace MLB, Cabrera 2,332 of his 3,174 career hits in Detroit. As for the most amount of hits ever recorded for the franchise, that title belongs to Ty Cobb, who connected for 3,900 hits during his time in Detroit.

Which Mariners players have over 2,000 career hits?

27-year old Japanese star Ichiro Suzuki hit .350/.381/.457 with a league-best 242 hits in 2001, winning the AL MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards simeltanously. Over his next decade in Seattle, Ichiro would put up 2,542 hits - the most in Mariners history. Edgar Martinez is the only other Mariners player to eclipse 2,000 career hits.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.