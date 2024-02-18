MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 18, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid is here to test the knowledge of baseball enthusiasts. While the daily internet puzzle game posed a few tricky queries for the players, we have got all the answers covered for today's puzzle.

Which players played for the Phillies and Twins?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and five-time All-Star Jim Thome is one of many players to have played for both teams. Jim Kaat, Steve Carlton, Ed Delahanty and Dutch Leonard are some of the other players to have represented both clubs.

Which Twins player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Two-time World Series winner Bert Blyleven is the most common pick among the players for this query. The Hall of Famer pitcher won a World Series title with the Twins in 1987 and finished his MLB career with 3701 strikeouts.

Which Twins player has 200+ strikeouts season?

Two-time Cy Young winner Johan Santana made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2000 and displayed his incredible pitching prowess after a couple of rough years. He registered 200+K in four consecutive seasons for the Twins between 2004 to 2007.

Which players played for the Phillies and White Sox?

A total of 177 MLB players represented both the Phillies and White Sox during their careers. Steve Carlton, Jim Kaat, and Doc White are some of the most prominent names on the list.

Which White Sox player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

12-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner Tom Seaver is one of the most obvious picks for this query. Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, and Roger Clemens are some of the other most prominent names to have achieved this feat.

Which White Sox player has 200+ strikeouts season?

Veteran pitcher Chris Sale was the most common pick among the players for this puzzle. The seven-time All-Star holds the record for being the fastest to 2000 strikeouts.

Which players played for the Phillies and Angels?

Brandon Marsh is one of the most recent players to have represented both teams in the Major League. Bobby Abreu is another prominent name to have played for both teams during his MLB career.

Which Angels player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan spent some of the best years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels. The eight-time All-Star finished with 5714 career strikeouts to his name.

Which Angels player has 200+ strikeouts season?

Former Rookie of the Year and two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani broke several records during his Angels tenure. The two-way Japanese phenom registered a career-high 219 strikeouts during the 2022 season.

