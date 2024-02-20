MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 20, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features some very interesting prompts. There are rivalries to explore and it requires players to recall draft status, which is pretty much an afterthought for baseball players. Nevertheless, we have the answers for you down below.

Which players played for the Yankees and Red Sox?

Jacoby Ellsbury played for both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. So did Adam Ottavino, Babe Ruth, Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Miller.

Which players played for the Yankees and Brewers?

Andrew McCutchen played for both the Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. He is joined by CC Sabathia, Curtis Granderson, Gary Sheffield, Josh Donaldson and Willie Randolph.

Which Yankees were first-round picks?

Aaron Judge was a first-round pick by the Yankees

Derek Jeter was a first-round pick who played for the Yankees. So was Alex Rodriguez, Thurman Munson, Aaron Judge, Bucky Dent, Nick Swisher, Anthony Volpe and Clint Frazier.

Which players played for the Rangers and Red Sox?

Nathan Eovaldi played for both the Texas Rangers and Red Sox. You can also use Adrian Beltre, Ian Kinsler, Sandy Leon, Andrew Cashner, Will Middlebrooks and Derek Lowe.

Which players played for the Rangers and Brewers?

Yovani Gallardo played for both the Rangers and Brewers, as did Julio Franco, Jim Sundberg, Will Smith, Brock Holt, Jonathan Lucroy, Carlos Gomez and Prince Fielder.

Which Rangers were first-round picks?

Mark Teixeira was a first-round pick who played for the Rangers. This is also true of Josh Hamilton, Jim Sundberg, David Murphy, Josh Jung, Corey Seager, Jon Gray and Joey Gallo.

Which players played for the Dodgers and Red Sox?

Ryan Brasier has played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Red Sox. Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, Pedro Martinez, JD Martinez, Adrian Beltre, Nomar Garciaparra and Justin Turner have as well.

Which players played for the Dodgers and Brewers?

Zack Greinke played for both the Dodgers and Brewers. He is joined by Don Sutton, Gary Sheffield, Kolten Wong, Jedd Gyorko, Yasmani Grandal and Corey Knebel.

Which Dodgers were first-round picks?

Steve Garvey was a first-round pick who played for the Dodgers. You can also use Corey Seager, Chase Utley, Bobby Miller, Manny Machado, Trea Turner and Walker Buehler.

