MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 23, 2024

The latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid proved to be another tough battle for ardent players of the daily internet puzzle game. While the players are welcome to give it a go, we have got the answers covered for today's edition.

Which players played for the Pirates and Nationals?

Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell was the most common pick among players for this query. The Silver Slugger winner made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2016 before joining the Nationals for a brief stint in 2021.

Which Nationals player has 200+ career wins?

Veteran pitcher and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is one of the most obvious choices for this puzzle. The former Nationals ace has 214 career wins to his name apart from three Cy Young titles.

Which Nationals player has 100+ RBI season?

Former Rookie of the Year Bryce Harper is one of the most beloved players among the Philadelphia Phillies fanbase. Harper made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2012 and registered 100 RBI in his final season with the club in 2018.

Which players played for the Pirates and Blue Jays?

Six-time All-Star and former Blue Jays fan favorite Jose Bautista is one of the easiest picks for this query. While the three-time Silver Slugger is fondly remembered for his time with the Blue Jays, he spent the early part of his MLB career with the Pirates between 2004 and 2008.

Which Blue Jays player has 200+ career wins?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Blue Jays icon Roy Halladay is one of the first names that comes to mind after seeing this query. The two-time Cy Young winner spent the majority of his MLB career representing the Blue Jays, racking up a total of 203 wins.

Which Blue Jays player has 100+ RBI season?

Three-time All-Star and one of the brightest talents in the MLB at the moment, Vladimir Guerror Jr. is among the top picks for this query. Bo Bichette and Jose Bautista are some of the other prominent names to achieve this feat.

Which players played for the Pirates and Angels?

Veteran pitcher Rich Hill is one of many players to have represented both clubs during their MLB tenure. Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which Angels player has 200+ career wins?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star Nolan Ryan was in a league of his own during his illustrious career. He registered 324 career wins with 138 of them coming in an Angels uniform.

Which Angels player has 100+ RBI season?

Angels fan-favorite and a strong future Hall of Fame contender, Mike Trout is the most obvious choice for this query. The three-time MVP has breached 100+ RBI in seven seasons for the Angels. His former Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani is another iconic name to achieve this feat.

