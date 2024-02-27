MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 27, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid delighted fans with another edition of the daily internet puzzle game. While it posed a few tricky puzzles for baseball enthusiasts, we have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox?

Former World Series-winning pitcher Edwin Jackson is one of several players to have represented the aforementioned teams during his career. Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar also had a brief stint with both teams.

Which player has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers?

Veteran pitcher and Hall of Fame-bound Max Scherzer is one of the most obvious choices for this query. Although he made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks, he is most fondly remembered for his stint with the Tigers and Nationals.

Which Diamondbacks player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Randy Johnson, a cult figure in Diamondbacks history, is one of the most obvious answers to this puzzle. The five-time Cy Young Winner was crowned the World Series MVP for his clutch performance in Diamondabcks' title run.

Which player has played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox?

Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn made his MLB debut for the Cardinals in 2011 and represented the club over two stints. The two-time All-Star had a brief stint with the White Sox before signing for the Dodgers in 2023.

Which player has played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers?

Free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery had a brief stint with the Cardinals before helping the Texas Rangers to their first World Series title in 2023. The recently crowned World Series winner is one of the most coveted MLB pitchers in the league.

Which Cardinals player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Cardinals icon Bob Gibson is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The nine-time All-Star played the entirety of his MLB career with the Cardinals, registering 3117 strikeouts.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox?

White Sox OF Andrew Benintendi is one of several players who also played for the Yankees. Red Ruffing, Tommy John, and David Wells are some of the most prominent names to have represented both teams during their MLB tenure.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers?

While 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez is widely recognized for his playing stint with the New York Yankees, the three-time MVP also represented the Texas Rangers during his illustrious career.

Which Yankees player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Pitching icon Roger Clemens was regarded as one of the greatest pitchers of his time. The seven-time Cy Young winner finished with 4672 strikeouts to his name. Reigning AL Cy Young Winner and Yankees fan-favorite Gerrit Cole is one of the latest players to achieve this feat.

