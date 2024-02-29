MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 29, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid dropped several interesting queries for ardent fans. While baseball enthusiasts play around the daily internet puzzle game, we have got all the answers covered for this edition.

Which player played in the Major Negro Leagues and Los Angeles Dodgers?

Baseball icon Jackie Robinson is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game and he was the pick among the fans for this query.

Which player played in the Major Negro Leagues and Guardians?

Seven-time All-Star and Guardians Hall of Famer Larry Doby is the most obvious pick for this particular career. Doby followed in the footsteps of Jackie Robinson to become the second player to break MLB's color barrier.

Which Major Negro Leagues player was born outside the United States?

Hall of Famer Minnie Miñoso was the most common pick among the players for this query. The nine-time All-Star was born in Cuba and won the Negro World Series before featuring in MLB.

Which player has played for the Pirates and Dodgers?

Veteran pitcher Rich Hill is one of several players to have played for both the Dodgers and the Pirates during his lengthy MLB career. Paul Waner and Dazzy Vance are the other prominent names to have represented both teams.

Which player has played for the Pirates and Guardians?

Carlos Santana was the pick among the players of the daily internet puzzle game for this query. All-Star first baseman made his MLB debut with the Guardians in 2010 and has also played for the Pirates.

Which Pirates player was born outside the United States?

Two-time World Series winner and MLB icon Roberto Clemente is one of the most notable players to have been born outside the United States. He represented the Pirates for the entirety of his career.

Which All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Seven-time All-Star and former AL MVP Mookie Betts is one of the obvious choices for this puzzle. Betts, who started his MLB journey with the Boston Red Sox has been an invaluable asset for the Los Angeles side ever since making the switch in 2020.

Which All-Star has played for the Cleaveland Guardians?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Jim Thorne is one of the most prominent players to have worn the Guardians jersey. The five-time All-Star played the best years of his MLB career in Cleaveland after making his debut in 1991.

