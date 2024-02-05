MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 5, 2024

Today's edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid, the daily internet puzzle game intrigued baseball enthusiasts. While there were a few potential curveballs for the players, we have all the answers covered for them.

Which Angels players played for Padres?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and former World Series winner Dave Winfield is one of the most prominent players to have played for both franchises during his illustrious MLB career.

Which Angels players have 30+ saves season?

Six-time All-Star Francisco Rodríguez enjoyed great success with the Los Angeles Angels during his Major League stint which began in 2002. He recorded his best saves season with the Angels in 2008 with 62 saves to his name.

Which Angels players have 20+ wins season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer, Nolan Ryan, regarded as one of the greatest pitchers of all time, was the most common pick among the players for this query. The iconic pitcher registered 20+ wins on two occasions during his Angels stint.

Which Yankees players played for Padres?

Dave Winfield gets a mention for a second time as he is part of a large pool of players to have played for both teams during his MLB stint. Rickey Henderson and David Wells are two other notable players to have played for both teams.

Which Yankees players have 30+ saves season?

Five-time World Series winner and 13-time All-Star, former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera is the only player in MLB history to be unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rivera played his entire career with the New York Yankees, registering 30+ saves in a season on 15 occasions.

Which Yankees players have 20+ wins season?

Roger Clemens is another iconic Yankees pitcher to make an appearance on today's list, courtesy of this query. The seven-time Cy Young winner registered 20+ wins for the Yankees during the 2001 season.

Which Braves players played for Padres?

First ballot Hall of Famer Greg Maddux was the most obvious pick among the fans for this query. Although he spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves, he had a brief stint with the Padres from 2007 to 2008.

Which Braves players have 30+ saves season?

A Braves icon, John Smoltz had a notable MLB career, thanks to his pitching prowess. The eight-time All-Star registered 30+ saves in three consecutive seasons with the Braves, with 55 being his career-best numbers in the year 2002.

Which Braves players have 20+ wins season?

While Greg Maddux is one of the most obvious choices for this query, several other Braves players reached this milestone during their careers. Tom Glavine, Spencer Strider, Phil Niekro, John Smoltz, and Warren Spahn are some other notable names for this query.

