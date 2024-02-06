MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 6, 2024

Completing today's MLB Immaculate Grid will be enjoyable for all the players. Not only must everyone recall which players were on which teams, but they also need to be aware of some interesting facts and tales. Positional play is going to come up today, so don't worry since we have got you covered.

Which players played for the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals?

Max Scherzer played for the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers, claiming a Fall Classic title with each of them. He is joined on the grid by Ivan Rodriguez, Bartolo Colon, Vladimir Guerrero and Rusty Staub, among others.

Max Scherzer pitching for the Washington Nationals

Which Rangers played on the right field?

Josh Hamilton played on right field for the Rangers. He is joined by Adolis Garcia, Mark Teixeira, Brad Miller, Travis Jankowski and others.

Which players have only played for the Texas Rangers?

Josh Jung has, till now, only played for the Texas Rangers. He is joined by Evan Carter, Rusty Greer, Matt Harrison, Jose Leclerc and Ryan Rua.

Josh Jung rounding the bases after hitting a bomb

Which players have played for the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals?

Larry Walker played for the Washington Nationals and the St.Louis Cardinals. He is joined on this grid by Jon Lester, Dan Haren, Willie Davis and Jeff Fassero, among others.

Which Cardinal has played on the right field?

Jayson Heyward has played on the right field for the St. Louis Cardinals. He is joined by Albert Pujols, Keith Hernandez, Kolten Wong, Tony Pena and Harry Walker.

Which player has only played for the St. Louis Cardinals?

Catcher Yadier Molina only played for the St. Louis Cardinals in his baseball career. He is joined on the grid by Luken Baker, Harry Atkinson, Jack Calhoun and Santiago Guzman.

Yadier Molina after a regular-season game win

Which players have played for the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals?

Randy Johnson has played for the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners in the MLB. He is joined by Dennis Martinez, Mark Langston, Jeff Fassero and Nelson Cruz.

Which Mariner has played on the right field?

Jay Buhner has played on the right field for the Seattle Mariners. He is joined by Ichiro Suzuki, Ken Griffey Jr., Raul Ibanez, Nelson Cruz and Jay Buhner.

Which player has only played for the Seattle Mariners?

Julio Rodriguez has only played for the Mariners in the MLB. He is joined on the grid by Ty Addock, Jamie Allen, Kim Allen, Al Chambers, Matt Festa and Felix Hernandez.

Julio Rodriguez celebrating his home run in the Mariners dugout

