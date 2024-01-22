MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 22, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a few very interesting topics. They have the standard teams and players for trivia enthusiasts to ponder over, but they've also thrown in some positions and a unique team-based prompt. Fortunately, we've got every answer you might need down below.

Which players played for Royals and Mariners?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carlos Santana played for both the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners. Gaylord Perry, Bud Black, Chris Young, Mike Montgomery and Kendrys Morales have as well.

Which Royals played outfield?

Whit Merrifield played outfield for ths

Whit Merrifield has played outfield for the Royals. So has Alex Gordon, MJ Melendez, George Brett, Frank White, Amos Otis, Hunter Dozier and Lorenzo Cain.

Which Royals only played for one team?

George Brett only played for the Royals. You can also use Frank White, Alex Gordon, Salvador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Adalberto Mondasi.

Which players played for Phillies and Mariners?

Cliff Lee played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Mariners. This is also true of Jamie Moyer, Travis Janikowski, Carlos Santana, Jean Segura and Joaquin Benoit.

Which Phillies played outfield?

Bryce Harper played outfield for the Phillies. He is joined by Richie Ashburn, Tony Taylor, Bobby Abreu, Freddy Galvis, Andrew McCutchen, Kyle Schwarber and Cesar Hernandez.

Which Phillies only played for one team?

Mike Schmidt played for only the Phillies. You can also choose between Ryan Howard, Odubel Herrerra, Rhys Hoskins, Bryson Stott, Cameron Rupp, Merrill May and Charlie Ferguson.

Which players played for White Sox and Mariners?

Ken Griffey Jr. played for the Chicago White Sox and Mariners. This is also true of Freddy Garcia, Kendall Graveman, AJ Pollock, Jake Lamb, Yonder Alonso and Omar Narvaez.

Which White Sox played outfield?

Luis Robert played outfield for the White Sox. So did Andrew Benintendi, Eloy Jiminez, Ozzie Guillen, Harold Baines, Carlton Fisk, Andrew Vaughn and Adam Engel.

Which White Sox only played for one team?

Luke Appling only played for the White Sox during his MLB career. He is joined by Buck Weaver, Johnny Mostil, Luis Robert, Dylan Cease, Eloy Jiminez, Red Faber and Ted Lyons.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.