MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 15, 2024

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid features the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants. The Silver Slugger Award and an All-Star selection makes up the rest of the grid.

It can be quite challenging, but you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

Which players played for the White Sox and Nationals?

Tim Raines seems to be the most popular answer, with 29% of players going with the Hall of Famer at the time of writing. He is joined by the likes of Javiez Vazquez, Bartolo Colon, Scott Sanderson and Gio Gonazalez. In total, 98 players have donned both uniforms.

Which players played for the White Sox and Angels?

Bartolo Colon also qualifies for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid, thanks to his stint with the erstwhile Anaheim Angels between 2004 and ‘07. Lucas Giolito is another good shout. A total of 137 players have played for both clubs.

Which White Sox players have won a Silver Slugger?

Jose Abreu won 3 Silver Sluggers while he was playing in Chicago. White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez won a Silver Slugger in 2020. In total, only 15 White Sox players have won a Silver Slugger.

Which players played for the Giants and Nationals?

Scott Sanderson played for both the Giants and Nationals, as did Randy Johnson. Gary Carter, Livan Hernanez and Jeff Fassero are other possible answers for this intersection.

Which players played for the Giants and Angels?

Bobby Bonds played seven seasons for the Giants and two seasons for the Angels. Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm is another possible answer. Jim Barr and Tim Lencecum also qualify for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Which Giants players have won a Silver Slugger?

Only 14 Giants players have won a Silver Slugger. Donovan Solano won a Silver Slugger in 2020. Madison Bumgarner won two Silver Sluggers during his time in San Francisco.

Which Nationals players have been named All-Star?

There are several answers to choose from. The likes of Max Scherzer, Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Kyle Schwarber all qualify for this intersection.

Which Angels players have been named All-Star?

One is spoiled for choice here as well. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are the two most obvious answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is another good shout. You can also go with Vladimir Guerrero.

Which Silver Sluggers have been named All-Star?

From Ronald Acuna Jr. to Yordan Alvarez, the number of possible answers for this intersection are far too many. The recently retired Josh Donaldson is another good shout, if looking for a lower rarity score. Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts are some other possible answers.

