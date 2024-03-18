MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 18, 2024

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid features the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds.

The rest of the grid is made up by the ‘2000+ career hits’ landmark and the right field position, where participants need to name one player who has played at least one game in RF for the respective club.

It can be quite challenging, but you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

Answers for MLB Immaculate Grid: March 18, 2024

Which players have played for the Rays and Red Sox?

Hall of Famer Wade Boggs played 2 seasons for the Rays and 11 seasons for the Red Sox. Manny Ramirez played 1 season for the Rays and 8 seasons for the Red Sox. Other possible answers include David Price, Carl Crawford, and Johnny Damon.

Which players have played for the Rays and Athletics?

Jose Canseco qualifies for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. He played nine seasons for the Athletics and two seasons for the Rays. Johnny Damon is a valid answer for this intersection as well, thanks to his one-season spells with both the Rays and A’s. Other possible answers include Ben Zobrist, Scott Kazmir and Carlos Pena.

Which Rays players have played at least one game in right field?

According to Baseball Reference, there are 107 possible answers for this intersection. Some possible answers include Ben Zobrist, Kevin Kiermaier, Aubrey Huff, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena.

Which players have played for the Reds and Red Sox?

208 players in total have donned the uniforms of both the Reds and Red Sox. Hall of Famer Tom Seaver played one season for the Red Sox and eight seasons for the Reds. Other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include Bucky Walters, Jack Quinn and Carl Mays.

Which players have played for the Reds and Athletics?

155 players have played for both the Reds and A’s. Hall of Famer Joe Morgan played eight seasons for the Reds and one season for the Athletics. Al Simmons, another Hall of Famer, also qualifies for this intersection. Other possible answers include Jack Quinn, Jose Rijo and Joe Nuxhall.

Which Reds players have played at least one game in right field?

According to Baseball Reference, there’s a staggering 483 answers to choose from for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Some possible answers include the legendary Pete Rose, Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. and Deion Sanders.

Which Red Sox players have 2000+ career hits?

49 Red Sox players in total have registered 2000+ career hits. Tris Speaker, Carl Yastrzemski, Adrian Beltre and Al Simmons are some possible answers.

Which Athletics players have 2000+ career hits?

There are 47 possible answers for this intersection. Some of them include Johnny Damon, Harold Baines, Billy Wiliams, Dave Parker and Tim Raines.

Which player with 2000+ career hits has played at least one game in right field?

Pete Rose is a valid answer for this intersection as well, as is Ken Griffey Jr. In total, there are 196 options to choose from.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.