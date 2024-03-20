MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 20, 2024

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid features the Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels and the Kansas City Royals.

The rest of the grid is made up of the ‘300+ career home runs’ landmark and a condition that says that the player in question must have played at least one game at first base professionally.

It can be quite challenging, but you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: Mar. 20, 2024

Which players have played for the Angels and Brewers?

Per Baseball Reference, there are 113 possible answers for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe played 126 games for the Angels during the 2023 season. Some other possible answers include Zack Greinke, Jim Edmonds, Jerry Reuss and Hall of Famer Don Sutton.

Which players have played for the Angels and Marlins?

A total of 72 players have proudly donned both uniforms. Three-time World Series winner Devon White played six seasons for the Angels and two for the Marlins. Some other possible answers include Dan Haren, Darren Oliver, Ismael Valdez and Ricky Nolasco.

Which Angels players have 300+ career home runs?

There are only 27 possible answers for this intersection. Albert Pujols is the first name that comes to mind.

Franchise icon Mike Trout is also part of the 300+ HR club. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is another excellent shout. Some other possible answers include Mark Texeira, Vladimir Guerrero and Torii Hunter.

Which players have played for the Royals and Brewers?

Zach Greinke is the first name that comes to mind for this intersection. Greinke has played a combined nine seasons for the Royals across two stints. He also played two seasons for the Brewers.

Some other possible answers include Darrell Porter, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Boddicker and George Scott.

Which players have played for the Royals and Marlins?

There are 64 possible answers. Two-time All-Star Jeff Conine played eight seasons for the Marlins and three for the Royals. Some other possible answers include Jason Vargas, Johnny Cueto, Luis Aquino and Benito Santiago.

Which Royals players have 300+ career home runs?

Only 14 Royals players have made the 300+ HR club. Nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltran is an excellent shout for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. Other possible answers include Harmon Killebrew, Juan Gonzalez and Orlando Cepeda.

Which Brewers players have played at least one game at 1B?

There are 169 players to choose from. Some possible answers include Rowdy Tellez, Hunter Renfroe, Daniel Vogelbach, Terry Francona and Carlos Santana.

Which Marlins players have played at least one game at 1B?

JT Realmuto is a good shout. Some other possible answers include Garrett Cooper, Jesus Aguilar and Luis Arraez. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also qualifies for this intersection, thanks to his 2007 spell with the Marlins.

Which players with 300+ career home runs have played at least one game at 1B?

A total of 119 players satisfy the two conditions of this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. Baseball legends Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays and David Ortiz are among the correct answers.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.