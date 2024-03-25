MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 25, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should prove to be an engaging, enjoyable time for trivia enthusiasts. There are the usual teams which you must name players who were on both, but there are also some accolades and statistics you have to recall as well. Fortunately, we've got all the answers you need below.

Which players played for Yankees and Dodgers?

Joey Gallo played for both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. He is also joined by Hiroki Kuroda, Tommy Kahnle, Rickey Henderson, Willie Randolph, and Nathan Eovaldi.

Which Yankees won Gold Gloves?

Anthony Volpe won a Gold Glove for the Yankees

Anthony Volpe won the Gold Glove for the Yankees in 2023. You can also use Derek Jeter, Jose Trevino, Robinson Cano, Mark Teixeira, DJ LeMahieu, Mike Mussina and Brett Gardner.

Which Yankees scored 100 runs in a season?

Aaron Judge has scored 100 runs in a season with the Yankees. So has Derek Jeter, Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Rodriguez, Bobby Abreu, Johnny Damon and Gary Sheffield.

Which players have played for the Mets and Dodgers?

Amed Rosario played for both the New York Mets and Dodgers. This is also true of Pedro Martinez, Max Scherzer, Mike Piazza, Jake Marisnick, Travis d'Arnaud and Curtis Granderson.

Which Mets won Gold Gloves?

David Wright won Gold Gloves for the Mets, as did Juan Lagares, Rey Ordonez, Robin Ventura, Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez and Bud Harrelson.

Which Dodgers scored 100 runs in a season?

Pete Alonso has scored 100 runs in a season for the Mets. You can also use Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Carlos Beltran, Jose Reyes and David Wright.

Which players played for the Cardinals and Dodgers?

Albert Pujols played for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Dodgers. He is joined by Bud Norris, Joe Kelly, Shelby Miller, Lance Lynn, Rafael Furcal, Jason Heyward and Kolten Wong.

Which Cardinals won Gold Gloves?

Nolan Arenado won a Gold Glove for the Cardinals. So has Tommy Edman, Yadier Molina, Mike Matheny, Scott Rolen, Albert Pujols, Edgar Renteria, Jason Heyward and Brendan Donovan.

Which Cardinals scored 100 runs in a season?

Paul Goldschmidt scored 100 runs in a season for the Cardinals, as has Matt Carpenter, Albert Pujols, Matt Holliday, Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds and Mark McGwire.

