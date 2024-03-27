MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 27, 2024

Today's MLB Gri is packed with puzzlers and we've got you covered for all the answers. Let's get to it.

Which player has played for the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers?

Former AL Cy Young winner Cliff Lee is one of the prominent players to have played for both teams during his MLB tenure. The four-time All-Star started his Major League journey with the Guardians in 2002 and had a brief stint with the Rangers in 2010.

Which Cleveland Guardians player has played in left field?

Five-time All-Star and Guardians fan favorite Albert Belle is one of the most popular names to have played the position for the team. He spent eight years in Cleveland after his MLB debut in 1989.

Which Cleveland Guardians player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Heralded as a New York Yankees icon, CC Sabathia, rose to fame during his early years with the Cleveland Guardians. The former World Series winner claimed the Cy Young award in his final year with the Guardians and finished his career with 3093 strikeouts.

Which player has played for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is one of the most obvious picks for this particular query. The eight-time All-Star represented the Astros and Rangers during the latter part of his illustrious MLB career.

Which Houston Astros player has played in left field?

Two-time All-Star and World Series winner Yourdan Alvarez is the most popular pick among players for this query. The former ALCS MVP has emerged as one of the hottest hitters in the game ever since his MLB debut for the Astros in 2019.

Which Houston Astros player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Two-time World Series winner and future Hall of Fame contender Justin Verlander is one of the prime candidates for this query. The three-time Cy Young winner has 3,342 career strikeouts to his name.

Which player has played for the Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers?

Three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams. The two-time World Series winner made it into the list after his glorious campaign with the Rangers in 2023.

Which Washington Nationals player has played in left field?

Two-time MVP and former Rookie of the Year Bryce Harper is the most popular pick among fans for this query. The seven-time All-Star started his MLB career with the Nationals in 2012 and spent seven years with the franchise before joining the Philadelphia Phillies.

Which Washington Nationals player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and pitching icon Pedro Martinez is the most obvious choice for this query. The former World Series winner spent three seasons with the Washington Nationals (then Montreal Expos) before his move to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time Cy Young winner finished his career with 3,154 strikeouts.

