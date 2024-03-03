MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 3, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid brought another reason to cheer for baseball enthusiasts ardently waiting for the 2024 season to commence. While the players indulged in the puzzle game, we have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for Chicago Cubs & San Francisco Giants?

Former National League MVP Kris Bryant is one of the most recent players to have played for both teams. The four-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Chicago Cubs, winning his first and only World Series title in 2016 before moving to the Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Giants player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Two-time Cy Young winner and Giants fan-favorite Tim Lincecum is one of the most obvious choices for this query. He won the Cy Young winner titles in consecutive seasons with ≤ 3.00 ERA in 2008 and 2009.

Which Giants player has played in left field?

One of the greatest left fielders to play the game, MLB icon and Giants legend Barry Bonds is the most obvious pick for this query. The seven-time MVP played the majority of his glorious Major League career in San Francisco.

Which player has played for Chicago Cubs & Tampa Bay Rays?

Two-time World Series winner Ben Zobrist is the pick among the players for this query. While Zobrist represented the Rays for most of his career, his most successful days came away from the team he debuted for. Zobrist was named the World Series MVP after helping the Cubs to the World Series title in 2016.

Which Rays player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell has been one of the most coveted pitchers ever since the former Padres ace hit free agency. Snell posted a 1.89 ERA for his maiden Cy Young triumph with the Rays in 2018.

Which Tampa Bay Rays player has played in left field?

Four-time All-Star Carl Crawford was one of the best left fielders in the MLB during his initial stint with the Tampa Bay Rays. Former Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena is one of the most recent players to have played in the position for the Rays.

Which player has played for Chicago Cubs & New York Yankees?

Four-time Gold Glove winner Anthony Rizzo is fondly remembered by the Cubs fans for his stint in Chicago. Although his move to the New York Yankees has been marred with inconsistency and injury woes, the three-time All-Star is looking back to his very best ahead of the 2024 season.

Which New York Yankees player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Former Cy Young winner Ron Guidry played for the Bronx Bombers for the entirety of his MLB career, The two-time World Series winner posted a 1.74 ERA during his Cy Young-winning campaign, finishing second in the MVP voting, in 1978.

Which New York Yankees player has played in left field?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and MLB icon Mickey Mantle played in that position for the New York Yankees during a distinguished career that saw the gifted slugger claim seven World Series titles.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.