MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 4, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid brought another interesting edition of the daily internet puzzle game for ardent baseball fans. We have covered all the answers for the latest edition.

Which player has played for the Texas Rangers & Miami Marlins?

Former World Series winner and Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez is the most obvious pick among all the answers to this query. The 14-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Rangers and won the World Series with the Marlins in 2003.

Which Rangers player has played as a catcher?

Another query had Iván Rodríguez as the obvious answer. The legendary catcher spent the majority of his Hall of Fame career with the Rangers.

Which Rangers player has 2000+ career hits?

Although Alex Rodriguez is most notably remembered for his stint with the New York Yankees, the three-time MVP also had a remarkable stint with the Rangers before his Bronx Bombers move.

Which player has played for the Toronto Blue Jays & Miami Marlins?

Four-time All-Star Jose Reyes started his MLB journey with the New York Mets but also represented the Blue Jays and Miami Marlins during his Major League Career.

Which Blue Jays player has played as a catcher?

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk was the pick among the players for this query. The 25-year-old All-Star catcher made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2020.

Which Blue Jays player has 2000+ career hits?

Former ALCS MVP and two-time World Series winner Roberto Alomar is the obvious pick for this puzzle. The second-ballot Hall of Famer started his MLB career with the Padres before joining the Blue Jays in 1991, where he won both his World Series rings.

Which player has played for the Atlanta Braves & Miami Marlins?

Nine-time All-Star Gary Sheffield might have missed out on a place in the Hall of Fame, but his legacy cannot be denied. He played for the Braves and Marlins, winning a World Series title with the Marlins in 1997.

Which Braves player has played as a catcher?

Former World Series winner and Atlanta Braves fan favorite Javy López was the most obvious pick for this query. The three-time All-Star spent most of his career with the Braves, helping them to the World Series title in 1995.

