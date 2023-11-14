MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Nov. 14, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few stat-based queries, with some being career-based and others rooted in a single season. That can make completing the entire grid pretty challenging. Fortunately, we've got the answers for you down below.

Which players have played for Pirates and Phillies?

Andrew McCutchen spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies before returning home to play again with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is joined by Jim Bunning, Jose Bautista, AJ Burnett and Phil Gosselin.

Which Pirates have recorded 200 wins in their career?

There are only 14 possible answers to this prompt. Robin Roberts, Cy Young, Christy Mathewson, Tom Seaver, Gaylord Perry and Nolan Ryan are among them.

Which Pirates have had 100 RBI in a season?

There are several players who have had 100 RBI in a season for the Pirates. That includes Paul Waner, Honus Wagner, Roberto Clemente, Bobby Bonilla, Barry Bonds and Josh Bell.

Which players have played for Orioles and Phillies?

Jim Thome played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Phillies in his career. So did Robin Roberts, Fernando Valenzuela, Jamie Moyer, Jose Bautista and Maikel Franco.

Which Orioles have recorded 200 wins in their career?

Again, there are only 14 potential answers to this career-based stat query. The answers include Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Greg Maddux, Roger Clemens, Phil Niekro and Steve Carlton.

Which Orioles have had 100 RBI in a season?

Miguel Tejada, Chris Davis, Eddie Murray, Cal Ripken Jr., Nick Markakis, Adam Jones, Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop have all recorded 100 RBI in a season for the Orioles.

Which players have played for Yankees and Phillies?

Bobby Abreu played for both the New York Yankees and the Phillies in his storied career. You can also try Jay Bruce, Ben Chapman, AJ Burnett, Freddie Garcia, JA Happ or Raul Ibanez.

Which Yankees have recorded 200 wins in their career?

There are 33 potential answers for the Yankees here. They include:

Roger Clemens

Phil Niekro

Gaylord Perry

Randy Johnson

Tommy John

CC Sabathia

Which Yankees have had 100 RBI in a season?

Aaron Judge had over 100 RBI

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have both recorded over 100 RBI in a season for the Yankees. They are joined by Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Lou Gehrig, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and Derek Jeter.