MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Nov. 13, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is entirely team-based. The developers have removed any stat-based queries, which could make it a little easier for some people.

However, naming nine players who have crossed over with the correct teams is tough. Fortunately, we have all the answers below.

Which players have played for Rockies and Red Sox?

Jamei Moyer, who was once the oldest active MLB player, played for both the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox. That's also true of Jorge Alfaro, Daniel Bard, Jose Iglesias and Jonathan Lucroy.

Which players have played for Rockies and Astros?

Legendary pitcher Roy Oswalt suited up for both the Rockies and the Houston Astros, so did Dexter Fowler, Will Harris, Jordan Lyles and Collin McHugh.

Which players have played for Rockies and Giants?

Livan Hernandez pitched for both the Rockies and San Francisco Giants. He's joined by Charlie Culberson, Kris Bryant, LaTroy Hawkins and Jake McGee.

Which players have played for Nationals and Red Sox?

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez pitched for the Washington Nationals (then the Expos) and the Red Sox. That's also true of Jon Lester, Bartolo Colon, Matt Albers, Sandy Leon and Mike Maddux.

Which players have played for Nationals and Astros?

Legendary pitcher Randy Johnson played for a lot of teams, and both the Astros and Nationals were on his list. He's joined by Ivan Rodriguez, Aaron Boone and Tyler Clippard.

Which players have played for Nationals and Giants?

Randy Johnson also qualifies, as he played for the Giants as well. You can also try Gary Carter, Livan Hernandez, Alejandro de Aza and Mark Melancon.

Which players have played for White Sox and Red Sox?

Tom Seaver is one of the few players to have played for both the Sox, the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. He's joined by Chris Sale, Andrew Benintendi and Jose Canseco.

Which players have played for White Sox and Astros?

Jose Abreu played for the Astros and White Sox

Jose Abreu played for both the White Sox and Astros. He joined the Astros in 2023 and is joined by Nellie Fox, Don Larsen and Angel Sanchez.

Which players have played for White Sox and Giants?

Carlos Rodon played for both the White Sox and Giants, spending a bit of time with both. He's joined by Steve Carlton, Melky Cabrera, Rich Gossage, Don Larsen and Jeff Samardzija.