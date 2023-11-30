MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 30, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is an interesting one. There are several teams that players need to be familiar with as well as some stats that will throw a wrench into anyone's plans. Fortunately, we have all the answers for all nine queries below.

Which players have played for Cubs and Reds?

Mordecai Brown played for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds during his Hall of Fame career. He is joined by Tucker Barnhart, Austin Romine, Billy Hamilton and Nick Castellanos.

Which Cubs have 30 saves in a season?

Wade Davis had 30 saves in a season with the Cubs

Wade Davis recorded 30 saves in a season for the Cubs. This is also true of Hector Rondon, Lee Smith, Bruce Sutter, Ted Abernathy and Carlos Marmol.

Which Cubs have 40 doubles in a season?

Ian Happ recorded 40 doubles for the Cubs. So did Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Alfonso Soriano, Derrek Lee, Mark Grace and Aramis Ramirez.

Which players have played for Dodgers and Reds?

Trevor Bauer played for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Reds. He is joined by Frank Robinson, Kyle Farmer, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, Skip Shumaker and Mat Latos.

Which Dodgers have 30 saves in a season?

Kenley Jansen has more than 30 saves in one season for the Dodgers. This is also true of Jonathan Broxton, Takashi Saito, Eric Gagne, Jeff Shaw and Todd Worrell.

Which Dodgers have 40 doubles in a season?

Mookie Betts had 40 doubles in one season with the Dodgers, as did Freddie Freeman, Corey Seager, Adrian Gonzalez, Andre Ethier, James Loney and Eric Karros.

Which players have played for A's and Reds?

Joe Morgan played for the Oakland Athletics and Reds during his Hall of Fame playing career. He is joined by Homer Bailey, Sonny Gray, Sean Doolittle and Scott Hatteberg.

Which A's have 30 saves in a season?

Blake Treinen had 30 or more saves in one season with Oakland. This is also true for Dennis Eckersley, Huston Street, Grant Balfour, Jason Isringhausen and Billy Koch.

Which A's have 40 doubles in a season?

Marcus Semien has over 40 doubles in a season with the A's. You can also use Matt Chapman, Stephen Piscotty, Miguel Tejada, Jason Giambi and Eric Chavez.

