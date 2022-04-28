MLB Injury News Roundup: San Francisco Giants face setback, pitcher Anthony DeSclafani will remain out of action longer than expected; Toronto Blue Jays All-Star outfielder begins batting practice after a two-week rehab; St. Louis Cardinals star pitcher gets update and return timeline - April 28, 2022

This is what happens when the MLB schedules an abbreviated Spring Training to make up for lost time due to lockouts: injuries galore. The MLB has seen increased injuries early this season that are threatening to handicap teams for one, possibly two months right off the bat. Pitchers are taking the shortened Spring Training particulalry hard. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom hasn't made his season debut yet due to a shoulder injury, and Chicago White Sox ace Lance Lynn suffered a knee injury in March that has sidelined him for over a month.

Setting deGrom and Lynn aside, let's take a look at the injury updates we've received about a few star players over the past couple of days.

MLB Injury Roundup: April 28, 2022

Anthony DeSclafani's return deadline recieves setback

The San Francisco Giants placed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injury list on Friday. The 32-year-old righty was suffering from right ankle inflammation, which would seem to entail a relatively-quick rehab time. At the time of the news, skipper Gabe Kapler told the media that he believed the injury to be minor and that DeSclafani would return to the rotation in less than two weeks.

"DeSclafani saw an ankle specialist in Green Bay today and an MRI showed r ankle inflammation as expected. He will resume throwing in a week." - @ Susan Slusser

That timeline isn't looking so promising anymore. After visiting an ankle specialist in Green Bay on Monday, DeSclafani's MRI results confirmed the inflammation was more serious than Kapler thought.

"Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani provided an update on his right ankle injury after being placed on the Injured List earlier today" - @ SF Giants on NBCS

MLB journalist Susan Slusser reported DeSclafani will be sidelined for multiple weeks now, and that he will not resume throwing for at least another week.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez begins batting practice

Former MLB All-Star Teoscar Hernandez is not far from a return to Toronto's lineup.

Here's some good news for Toronto Blue Jays fans: MLB All-Star Teoscar Hernandez's recovery is progressing on schedule, and the 29-year-old has resumed batting practice at home with his teammates. Toronto placed Hernandez on the 10-day injury list on April 14 after he suffered an oblique injury while whiffing on a signature Garrett Cole fastball in a game against the New York Yankees.

"Just spoke to Teoscar Hernández, who took batting practice for the first time since getting hurt. He said he no longer feels the injury at all, which is great news. Still work to do to get his timing and feel back, I don’t imagine his return is imminent." - @ Mike Wilner

At first, Toronto didn't release any timetable for his return. But now the club seems optimistic that the outfielder will return to action in early- to mid-May. Blue Jays beat writer Ben Nicholson-Smith even suggested Hernandez may be able to rejoin the Blue Jays roster as early as this weekend.

"Welcome sign for the Blue Jays today: that's Teoscar Hernandez taking BP today, as he continues his recovery from an oblique injury. Another step forward." - @ Arash Madani

Exact return dates are speculative, but Hernandez's return date should be soon.

St. Louis Cardinals president gives update on Jack Flaherty's return

Jack Flaherty is a premier pitcher in the MLB.

Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, updated the media Monday on MLB All-Star pitcher Jack Flaherty's injury status. Flaherty, 26, has been sidelined since March with a shoulder injury. The righty is yet to make his season debut for the Cardinals, and based on Mozeliak's update, he won't be doing so for at least another month.

"One quick note on injury rehabs, Mozeliak said about Flaherty and Reyes, 'I do think toward the middle or end of May, we’ll have a better feel for where both of those guys are.' That seems to imply a slightly longer timeframe for Flaherty than has been advertised thus far." - @ Jeff Jones

Referring to Flaherty and pitcher Alex Reyes, Mozeliak said, "I do think toward the middle or end of May, we’ll have a better feel for where both of those guys are." What's concerning here is that Flaherty is only on the 10-day injured list, so his return was expected sooner than the end of May. He's been throwing for a couple weeks now, but Mozeliak's update seems to hint that Flaherty might be sidelined until at least June.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt