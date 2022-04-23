MLB Injury Roundup: Houston Astros star Jose Altuve on 10-day injury list, pitcher Ryan Pressly expected to return soon; Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez day-to-day after an injury incurred while playing the Toronto Blue Jays- April 22, 2022

The MLB season is officially two weeks in, and there is already injury news to report. Several stars such as Jose Altuve and Jacob deGrom are expected to miss significant time. This, among other injury news, willl be shared in this week's edition of the MLB Injury Roundup.

We'll update the latest injury news across the MLB and analyze how each of these injuries will affect the league going forward.

MLB Injury Roundup

Jose Altuve on 10-day injury list

Jose Altuve bats during last weekend's Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners series in Seattle, Washington.

Star second baseman Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros left a game earlier in the week against the Los Angeles Angels with a hamstring injury. The Astros announced earlier that Altuve will be placed on the 10-day injury list.

Houston Astros @astros The Astros have placed IF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain...to take his place on the active roster, we selected IF J.J. Matijevic (#13) to the Major League roster...to make room on the 40-man, we transferred IF Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL. The Astros have placed IF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain...to take his place on the active roster, we selected IF J.J. Matijevic (#13) to the Major League roster...to make room on the 40-man, we transferred IF Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL.

Altuve is among the top second basemen in baseball, and this is a significant loss for the Houston Astros.

Ryan Pressly to return soon

Ryan Pressly pitches earlier this season in a Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels game.

Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly is expected to return soon after suffering a knee inflammation injury last week. Manager Dusty Baker spoke on the closer's injury and provided updates on his status.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Dusty Baker says the news on Ryan Pressly, who’s on the 10-day IL, is encouraging: “Press is doing better. He’s doing a whole lot better.” Dusty Baker says the news on Ryan Pressly, who’s on the 10-day IL, is encouraging: “Press is doing better. He’s doing a whole lot better.” https://t.co/Uk6xKkZJDZ

Pressly is currently on the 10-day injury list and is expected to have a short-term injury.

J.D. Martinez day-to-day with injury

J.D. Martinez bats during the Red Sox home opener.

The Boston Red Sox announced that their star slugger J.D. Martinez is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. The slugger is expected to be back shortly.

Los Angeles Dodger's starter sidelined for a week

MLB: Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney is expected to miss at least one week due to an injury in his right shoulder. Heaney was off to a great start in 2022 with a 1-0 record and an ERA of 0.00 in 10.1 innings pitched.

