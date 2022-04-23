MLB Injury Roundup: Houston Astros star Jose Altuve on 10-day injury list, pitcher Ryan Pressly expected to return soon; Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez day-to-day after an injury incurred while playing the Toronto Blue Jays- April 22, 2022

The MLB season is officially two weeks in, and there is already injury news to report. Several stars such as Jose Altuve and Jacob deGrom are expected to miss significant time. This, among other injury news, willl be shared in this week's edition of the MLB Injury Roundup.
We'll update the latest injury news across the MLB and analyze how each of these injuries will affect the league going forward.
MLB Injury Roundup
Jose Altuve on 10-day injury list
Star second baseman Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros left a game earlier in the week against the Los Angeles Angels with a hamstring injury. The Astros announced earlier that Altuve will be placed on the 10-day injury list.
"The Astros have placed IF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain... to take his place on the active roster, we selected IF J.J. Matijevic (#13) to the Major League roster... to make room on the 40-man, we transferred IF Taylor Jones to the 60-day IL."-@astros
Altuve is among the top second basemen in baseball, and this is a significant loss for the Houston Astros.
Ryan Pressly to return soon
Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly is expected to return soon after suffering a knee inflammation injury last week. Manager Dusty Baker spoke on the closer's injury and provided updates on his status.
"Dusty Baker says the news on Ryan Pressly, who's on the 10-day IL, is encouraging: 'Press is doing better. He's doing a whole lot better.'"-@Mark Berman
Pressly is currently on the 10-day injury list and is expected to have a short-term injury.
J.D. Martinez day-to-day with injury
The Boston Red Sox announced that their star slugger J.D. Martinez is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. The slugger is expected to be back shortly.
Los Angeles Dodger's starter sidelined for a week
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney is expected to miss at least one week due to an injury in his right shoulder. Heaney was off to a great start in 2022 with a 1-0 record and an ERA of 0.00 in 10.1 innings pitched.
"The Dodger's best starter will miss at least one week. Filling in for Andrew Heaney on Saturday will be Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers will be just fine." - @ Blake Harris
That is all for today's injury news.