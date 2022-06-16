MLB Injury Update: Houston Astros rookie phenom Jeremy Pena placed on injury list; Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon exits game early with wrist injury - June 15, 2022

One of the toughest parts of navigating an MLB season is making adjustments when faced with unexpected injuries, which is something that two teams with championship aspirations now have to deal with.

The Houston Astros will be without Jeremey Pena for at least the next 10 days, which will hamper the team and the young players' bid for Rookie of the Year.

The Los Angeles Angels have finally returned to winning, but the return to form hit another hurdle after Anthony Rendon left the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers early with a wrist injury.

Let's break down the timetables for the return from these injuries and what they mean going forward for their respective teams.

MLB Houston Astros place Jeremy Pena on 10-day injury list

Jeremy Pena celebrates Jose Altuve's three-run home run against the Miami Marlins.

Houston Astros' shortstop Jeremy Pena injured his wrist when diving to catch a ball during Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. The good news regarding this injury is that Pena was placed on the 10-day injury list, implying that this should be a short-term issue that will not keep him out of action for too long. This is certainly the hope of the Houston Astros, for whom the rookie has performed at a high level.

Chandler Roman reported comments from Dusty Baker regarding the status of Jeremy Pena via a tweet.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Dusty Baker said Jeremy Peña had an MRI that didn’t show any significant damage, but Peña won’t swing a bat for at least a week. Dusty Baker said Jeremy Peña had an MRI that didn’t show any significant damage, but Peña won’t swing a bat for at least a week.

Jeremy Pena has been the best rookie in the MLB by a wide margin this season and has shown great maturity and understanding of his position. This interview uploaded to YouTube by the MLB Network shows his understanding of what's expected from him this season.

The Houston Astros will have to go without their top rookie for a few games, but hopefully he can make a full recovery and return to the lineup soon.

Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon leaves game early

Anthony Rendon celebrates in the dugout during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Los Angeles Angels were playing the Los Angeles Dodgers when star infielder Anthony Rendon left the game suddenly after reaggravating a right wrist injury. He was thought to be healthy and had recently been reinstated. It is hoped that this injury is simply day-to-day and will not force Anthony Rendon to miss a significant amount of playing time.

MLB reporter Alden Gonzalez reported on the injury and sudden exit from the game via Twitter.

Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez Anthony Rendon exited tonight's game early because he re-aggravated the right wrist injury that recently forced him to miss a couple of weeks. Bad news for an Angels lineup that was just starting to become whole again. Anthony Rendon exited tonight's game early because he re-aggravated the right wrist injury that recently forced him to miss a couple of weeks. Bad news for an Angels lineup that was just starting to become whole again.

Aleden Gonazalez would follow up with comments from the Los Angeles Angels interim manager who knew that this injury was an issue prior to the game.

"“It’s gonna be a day-to-day thing. We knew that coming in. Today wasn’t a good day for it" - Phil Nevin

Anthony Rendon is a key player and leader for the Los Angeles Angels, and with their goal of reaching the MLB playoffs hanging in the balance, they need him on the field as much as possible.

As the MLB season rolls on and injuries pile up, the way teams respond to them can make all the difference between making or missing the playoffs.

