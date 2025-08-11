MLB Injury Update: Roki Sasaki, Hunter Greene, and 3 other players nearing return to action

Roki Sasaki, Hunter Greene and three other MLB stars received positive updates last week, as most of them are nearing to returning to action.
With less than two months to go before the regular season winds up, teams will like to have their best players perform to give themselves a good chance of making it through to October.
Here's the latest that's out there on the following stars:
#1 Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers
The Japanese rookie has been out of commission since mid-May due to a right shoulder impingement. According to the latest update, Sasaki threw a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium and reported feeling "pain-free."
Now, the rookie is slated for a minor league assignment, and if all goes well, the Dodgers starting pitcher will return to the fold by late August or early September.
#2 Hunter Greene, SP, Reds
The Reds starter has been sidelined since early June with a right groin strain. After completing his rehab assignments, Greene will be activated on Wednesday for the game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Before hitting the injured list, Greene had an impressive start to the season, recording a career-best 2.72 ERA across 11 starts. He will be an important returning asset that could elevate the Reds' hopes for the postseason.
#3 Nick Lodolo, LHP, Reds
Another Reds pitcher who's on the verge of returning is Nick Lodolo. The lefty, who was on a 15-day IL stint due to a blister on his left index finger, has resumed throwing and could return by Aug. 20, according to the team's latest injury report.
#4 J.P. France, SP, Astros
France has been on the injured list all summer following a right shoulder capsule tear, which required surgery. In early June, he threw a successful live batting practice session at the team's minor-league complex in West Palm Beach.
In July, he began his minor league assignments with the Double-A Corpus Christi, and then moving up to Triple-A Sugar Land. On Friday, France pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks against three strikeouts as well. According to ESPN, he's expected to return on Aug. 20.
#5 Robert Stephenson, RP, Angels
After just three pitches into his relief outing against the Cleveland Guardians, Angels placed Robert Stephenson on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 31) due to right biceps inflammation. Further MRI scans revealed a stretched nerve.
On Friday, he threw a bullpen session and "came through it fine," according to interim manager Ray Montgomery. He is expected to return in the final week of August.