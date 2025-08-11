MLB Injury Update: Roki Sasaki, Hunter Greene, and 3 other players nearing return to action

Roki Sasaki, Hunter Greene and three other MLB stars received positive updates last week, as most of them are nearing to returning to action.

With less than two months to go before the regular season winds up, teams will like to have their best players perform to give themselves a good chance of making it through to October.

Here's the latest that's out there on the following stars:

#1 Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers

The Japanese rookie has been out of commission since mid-May due to a right shoulder impingement. According to the latest update, Sasaki threw a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium and reported feeling "pain-free."

Now, the rookie is slated for a minor league assignment, and if all goes well, the Dodgers starting pitcher will return to the fold by late August or early September.

#2 Hunter Greene, SP, Reds

The Reds starter has been sidelined since early June with a right groin strain. After completing his rehab assignments, Greene will be activated on Wednesday for the game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before hitting the injured list, Greene had an impressive start to the season, recording a career-best 2.72 ERA across 11 starts. He will be an important returning asset that could elevate the Reds' hopes for the postseason.

#3 Nick Lodolo, LHP, Reds

Another Reds pitcher who's on the verge of returning is Nick Lodolo. The lefty, who was on a 15-day IL stint due to a blister on his left index finger, has resumed throwing and could return by Aug. 20, according to the team's latest injury report.

#4 J.P. France, SP, Astros

France has been on the injured list all summer following a right shoulder capsule tear, which required surgery. In early June, he threw a successful live batting practice session at the team's minor-league complex in West Palm Beach.

In July, he began his minor league assignments with the Double-A Corpus Christi, and then moving up to Triple-A Sugar Land. On Friday, France pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks against three strikeouts as well. According to ESPN, he's expected to return on Aug. 20.

#5 Robert Stephenson, RP, Angels

After just three pitches into his relief outing against the Cleveland Guardians, Angels placed Robert Stephenson on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 31) due to right biceps inflammation. Further MRI scans revealed a stretched nerve.

On Friday, he threw a bullpen session and "came through it fine," according to interim manager Ray Montgomery. He is expected to return in the final week of August.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More