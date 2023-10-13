It's been an interesting few days for MLB Insider Alanna Rizzo, who blew up social media with her firey rant directed at journalist Jake Mintz. The co-host of the MLB program High Heat ripped into Mintz after he leaked a private interaction within the Atlanta Braves locker room.

Alanna Rizzo, who claimed to be in the heat of the moment, ripped into both Jake Mintz and the BBWAA (Baseball Writers' Association of America) for leaking a seemingly private moment of Braves infielder Orlando Arcia. The veteran infielder was overheard laughing about Bryce Harper's costly baserunning gaffe that ended the second game of the National League Division Series.

"'And then some jackoff comes in at the end of the season that gets a credential, God only knows why. And the clubhouse is a sacred space.' Alanna Rizzo went off on Jake Mintz's clubhouse reporting on MLBN's 'High Heat' Thursday." - @awfulannouncing

During her on-air rant about the entire situation, Rizzo said:

"And I am so irritated with all of these people, these bloggers, or podcasters, or, not even reporters, not even journalists going into the clubhouse. You're ruining it for the rest of us."

She even went as far as to call Mintz a "jackoff," which many deemed to be too far and inappropriate.

After receiving much criticism and push-back, Alanna Rizzo took time to reflect upon her words and has since made a "heartfelt apology" to both Jake Mintz and the entire BBWAA.

"Meh... this is ok. If you start the apology by telling us it's heartfelt, it's not as heartfelt as you think it is. Seems like she was rushing through it to get it over with. I get that she tried, but it felt pretty forced." - @BigO_ATX

In the latest episode of High Heat, Rizzo took the time to make a public apology, saying of the entire rant:

"It was completely inappropriate, it was inaccurate, and it was beyond unprofessional."

Jake Mintz has since reached out to his supporters following Alanna Rizzo's tirade

The young journalist, whose name has been brought to prominence since he leaked the Orlando Arcia and Bryce Harper saga, has taken the time to reach out to those who supported him this week. It is never an easy situation to overcome, but Mintz handled the situation with care and looked to move forward.

"Thanks to all the reporters, journos, baseball twitter weirdos, acquaintances and friends who had my back over the last 48 hours. And also, of course, the @officialBBWAA. Community feels good, humbled to be a part of this one. Now let’s enjoy some ball." - @Jake_Mintz

It remains to be seen if Mintz will be welcomed back into the Atlanta Braves locker room any time soon, however, he will certainly be looking to learn from the entire ordeal.