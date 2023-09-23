Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has been playing out of his mind this season. On Friday, he became just the fifth player in MLB history to have reached 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season.

He joins Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodrguez and Alfonso Soriano in the 40/40 club. That is elite company to be in, as each player has had a massive career in the league.

While talking about Acuna Jr.'s greatness, MLB insider and podcast host of "Baseball Today," Chris Rose had nothing but great things to say. He was astonished by the slugger's transformation at the plate:

"His strikeout percentage has gone from one of the worst to now one of the best."

Rose was impressed by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s decreased strikeout percentage. Last season, he had a 23.6% strikeout rate. This year, he has reduced that number to 11.3%.

That is quite the upgrade in just a year. Acuna Jr. was able to cut his strikeout rate in half. That is a big reason why he has been one of the best hitters in the league this season.

In 152 games, he is slashing .337/.415/.597 with 40 home runs and a league-leading 68 stolen bases. He leads the National League in plate appearances, at-bats, runs, hits, OBP, OPS, OPS+ and total bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves are putting the league on notice

Braves vs Nationals Baseball

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have not flinched this season. They hold the league's best record at 99-55 and have put themselves in a prime position to be rested for the postseason.

This is a team that has gotten production from nearly everybody in its lineup. Every regular starter in the Braves lineup has at least 10 home runs this year. Five of those players have 20 or more homers.

Matt Olson is one of those 20+ homer players. He has had a stellar season, leading the league in RBIs (132) and home runs (53).

On the pitching side, the Braves have a strong rotation. Bryce Elder has led the way for them lately, compiling a 12-4 record with a 3.63 ERA. Spencer Strider is another pitcher having a strong season with his 18-5 record and 3.73 ERA.

The Braves have all the tools to go deep into the postseason. This is a team nobody hopes to draw.