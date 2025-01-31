MLB insider backs Pete Alonso’s Mets return as his best bet amid Reds free agency turmoil

  • home icon
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jan 31, 2025 15:50 GMT
The New York Mets and Pete Alonso remain at an impasse. In the wake of that, the Cincinnati Reds briefly emerged as possible suitors for the veteran first baseman and frequent All-Star. However, MLB insider Buster Olney has officially thrown water on that pairing.

"There are many reasons why a Reds-Pete Alonso match is wildly improbable, from draft pick compensation to salary commitment" Olney said. "Ignore the three-card monte: the Mets may still be his best option, as they've always been."
Alonso had hoped to use a hot first base market to up his value with the Mets, his only MLB team to date. However, several teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, acted fast and signed other first basemen before Alonso. That limited his options and hurt his value, and he remains a free agent to this day.

Pete Alonso has not signed in free agency yet (Imagn)
Bob Nightengale believes Mets and Alonso are an 'inevitable' pair

There are only a few notable free agents left, and Pete Alonso is one of them. As he continues to endure a standoff with the Mets and struggles to get traction anywhere else, MLB insider Bob Nightengale still thinks the Mets are his ultimate destination.

"While it seems almost inevitable that 1B Pete Alonso returns to the Mets, the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox loom as co-favorites for 3B Alex Bregman with no movement in Astros talks," Nightengale said.

He also noted that the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are all-in on Alex Bregman, further limiting Alonso's options. Both those teams have expressed interest in first basemen, but Alonso is not on their radar currently.

Spring Training begins in a few weeks, so the clock is ticking for Alonso to find a home and for the Mets to find a first baseman.

