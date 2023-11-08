Popular MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox could also be a potential destination for Shohei Ohtani in the offseason.

The two-way Japanese star is considered the most valuable player in the major leagues. He is on the verge of signing a record-breaking contract before next season. While the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to land the superstar, Nightengale believes that the Red Sox will be highly considered as well.

Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2018 season from the baseball league in Japan. His two-way prowess adds to his value in the market and is expected to attract a contract over $400 million this year.

Ohtani has just undergone the second elbow surgery of his career and is still not sure when he'll return to fitness. Nonetheless, he has plenty of suitors as he explores free agency over the offseason.

With the three-day long MLB General Manager's meeting underway, the biggest attraction is undoubtedly Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the front runners in the race with plenty of other teams like the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Texas Rangers all expected to strong bids.

However, despite the fact that the Red Sox don't spend like they used to, Nightengale believes that they should not be overlooked so easily.

“It would be foolish to count out the Boston Red Sox.” - Bob Nightengale

Chicago Cubs show they're serious contenders for Shohei Ohtani

After an unexpected coup of one of the most sought-after managers in the MLB, the Chicago Cubs estabilish themselves as serious contenders for Shohei Ohtani. The Cubs recently signed newly-turned free agent Craig Counsell as a manager with a $40 million offer, which in-turn changed the game for manager contracts.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the favorites, latest reports suggest that the Cubs are making a strong push for the Japanese star.