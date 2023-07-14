MLB fans are growing increasingly frustrated with having to watch Shohei Ohtani miss out on the playoffs season after season.

The two-way superstar has been one of the few bright spots in a roster that is struggling to get going. Ohtani leads the MLB in several major offensive and defensive categories and looks destined for the 2023 American League MVP award.

Despite Ohtani's strong numbers, the Los Angeles Angels are currently 45-46 and have lost nine of their last 10 games. They have dropped to fourth in the American League West and trail the Texas Rangers by seven games.

In a recent episode of "Talkin' Baseball," MLB insider Chris Rose added his views on the possibility of an Ohtani trade. Rose believes it is time for the Japanese superstar to move on from an Angels team that is likely to once again miss out on the postseason.

"They stink... I want to see Shohei Ohtani play in October!"

Rose believes that the team they have now, combined with recent injuries, provides the Angels with little hope of qualifying for the playoffs.

Mike Trout suffered a fractured wrist bone prior to the All-Star break. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been on the sidelines since fouling a ball off his leg against the San Diego Padres on July 4. Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, infielder Zach Neto and reliever Matt Moore are all currently on the sidelines.

Shohei Ohtani is in the final stages of a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park

With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, speculation regarding an Ohtani trade continues.

Ohtani signed a one-year, $30 million deal to remain in Anaheim prior to the 2023 season. If he decides not to extend his deal with the Angels, he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Buster Olney says the Yankees are most likely to acquire Shohei Ohtani in a trade this year

This season, Ohtani leads the league in home runs (32), triples (6), OPS (1.050). As a pitcher, he ranks first in opposing batting average (.189) and fourth in strikeouts (132).

If Ohtani does decide to test the market, there will be plenty of interest in signing the 29-year-old. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been mentioned as possible landing spots for the 2021 AL MVP.

