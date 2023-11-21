Speaking on the Shohei Ohtani saga during a recent appearance on the MLB Network's "Hot Stove", former baseball executive Steve Phillips believes that the Atlanta Braves will be a secret player in the sweepstakes for the Japanese two-way superstar. Ohtani entered free agency at the end of the season and is the hottest property on the market right now. While there have been plenty of rumors about Ohtani taking meetings with several teams to discuss his future, Phillips believes that the Braves will make a strong push for the star as well.

Shohei Ohtani joined the MLB in 2018 after signing with the Los Angeles Angels and has become a free agent for the first time since then. He is a unique talent in the league as a two-way player who is among the best players in the world on both sides of the ball. Ohtani has won two AL MVP awards in the last three years and is expected to attract the biggest contract in the history of the league.

While Ohtani's next team has been the subject of much speculation over the course of the year, all the contenders for his signature are now making their case to him. The former Angels star expressed his desire to keep meeting with teams under the radar and that is what they've done. Hence, there has been much speculation about talks between the player and several teams who are among the front runners to land him. Adding to the speculation, MLB Insider Steve Phillips said that the Atlanta Braves will be among those making a strong bid for him:

"There is some speculation that they could be a secret player on Ohtani too."

MLB Insider believes the Atlanta Braves could look at Shohei Ohtani as an offensive option

Former MLB executive Steve Phillips shared his views on the Atlanta Braves in a recent episode of "Hot Stove" on the MLB Network. He believes that the Braves will look to bring in at least two pitchers to bolster their bullpen over the offseason and several potential candidates have been shortlisted. Phillips also believes that the Braves will make a push for Shohei Ohtani as well, not as a pitching option, but to bolster their offense. While the likes of the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to land the two-time MVP, could the Braves pull off a surprise?

