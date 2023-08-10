It's no secret that the San Diego Padres have been one of the most disappointing teams this season. They built a ton of momentum in the offseason by signing players, but the lineup has not worked out.

San Diego (55-60) is in fourth in the highly-competitive National League West, 13 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the division.

When speaking on the Padres' lackluster season, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal does not have much faith that this team can turn it around. He hints at internal problems being the cause of this poor season.

"I'm confident there are some things going on in the clubhouse" Ken Rosenthal said.

The Padres have lost their last four games: two to the Los Angeles Dodgers and getting swept in a two-game series by the Seattle Mariners. This has prompted them to have a team meeting following Wednesday's loss.

This is not the first time the team has had a meeting this season. The San Diego Padres had a players-only meeting in mid-May after losing a series to the Kansas City Royals.

"We've got to play as a team," Juan Soto said. "We've got to go out there, grind every day. Grind every at-bat. ... It's been really inconsistent. Some days we do, some days we don't. We gotta do it every day. Days like this series, we just give up. Like literally, we just give up instead of keep grinding, keep pushing

"We've got to forget about yesterday and keep moving."

Those are some strong words from one of the team's All-Stars. The last thing fans want to see is players giving up. The game is not over until the final out is made.

Is this meeting too late for the San Diego Padres?

Time is ticking, and the season is not getting any younger for the San Diego Padres. However, they may have dug too deep of a hole to climb out of in the division.

If San Diego does make the postseason this year, they will come out of the wild card. The Padres have their work cut out for themselves as they sit four games behind the Miami Marlins, who hold the final National League wild-card position.

The Padres need to turn this poor season around immediately. If they do not, they will watch the postseason from the comfort of their couches.