The Tampa Bay Rays were agonizingly close to winning their first ever World Series in 2020. The series was tied at 2-2, but a talented Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was too strong for the Rays. However, this season feels different.

The Rays boast one of the best offenses in the majors with several players contributing with big numbers. The roster currently has eight different players with double-digits in the home run category. In the American League, only the Texas Rangers have scored more runs.

On the defensive front the Rays have an MLB-best 3.70 ERA. They are holding opposing hitters to a league-best .226 average and their team WHIP of 1.19 ranks second behind the Minnesota Twins. Lefty pitcher Shane McClanahan is one of the favorites for the AL Cy Young.

Per a recent article in USA Today, one MLB insider believes the Rays will be buyers in the coming week. Bob Nightengale says the club will likely be active in the coming days as they look for options to improve the roster.

Nightengale said:

"Keep an awfully close eye on them. They are poised to strike big"

The Rays are currently 61-41 but have relinquished first place in the AL East to the Baltimore Orioles. The team that started 30-9 this season has slowed down of late and are 31-32 in over their last 63 games.

"The Tampa Bay Rays were 30-9. They're 30-31 since. Why is the national media not discussing this more?"

The team is still favored to secure a playoff spot, and the Rays will want to make sure they are prepared for a deep playoff run.

The Tampa Bay Rays currently have one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays poses after hitting a home run at Tropicana Field

What makes the Rays season so impressive is that they have built this team at a fraction of the cost of AL competitors like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

"The Tampa Bay Rays are the first AL team to reach 60 wins this year" - FOX Sports MLB

The team currently has a payroll of just over $77 million which ranks them 27th in the majors, per Spotrac. The club is capable of pulling the trigger on some pricey stars to improve the lineup.

Pitching will likely be an area the Rays will address. They have one of the better rotations in the league, but lack experience. Shane McClanahan is just 26 years old, Taj Bradley is only 22 and Drew Rasmussen is 27.

