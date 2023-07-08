Could this be the year the Tampa Bay Rays finally put it all together to win the franchise's first ever World Series?

The numbers seem to suggest that the Rays are the team to beat in the American League. Kevin Cash's men currently have the best record in the AL (57-34) and their +148 run differential is behind only the Texas Rangers.

The team looks solid on the offensive and defensive front as we approach the midway mark. It ranks first in the MLB in stolen bases (110), second in runs (495), RBIs (473) and opponent batting average (.227). Its 3.69 ERA ranks behind only the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves.

MLB analyst Chris Dimino believes this team is still in search of one key piece.

"Tampa's going to be looking for a stud, I think, to try to push them to a place further than they've ever been in October," said Dimino.

Dimino was speaking on a recent episode of the BallFather Podcast with Reggie Roberts and named New York Mets' starters Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer as possible trade candidates.

MLB @MLB There's a new No. 1! Here are the first Power Rankings of July. There's a new No. 1! Here are the first Power Rankings of July. https://t.co/sPMznLw8WI

The Mets are struggling with a 42-46 record and their owner Steve Cohen has openly stated that he is preparing his staff for "all possibilites."

Scherzer and Verlander are the two highest-paid players in the MLB at the moment and are both entering the final stages of their careers. If winning is the goal, a move to the Rays could make sense for one of the pitchers, and for a Mets organization that looks to be focused on 2024.

Injuries have been a major concern for the Tampa Bay Rays rotation

Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

The Tampa Bay Rays' starting rotation has been exceptional but if there is one area in which they are lacking, it is experience. Shane McClanahan, 26, leads the roster with 17 starts. Zach Eflin, 29, is next on the list with 16 starts. Taj Bradley, 22, has 12 starts. Drew Rasmussen, 27, has started eight games.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Tampa Bay Rays place Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL with mid-back tightness. The Tampa Bay Rays place Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL with mid-back tightness. https://t.co/4K0bDDxgDQ

Injuries have also been a major concern, with McClanahan on the 15-day IL and Tyler Glasnow leaving Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an injury. Drew Rasmussen was also placed on the 60-day IL in May.

There is no doubting this team's talent. An experienced starter like Scherzer or Verlander could be the difference between a World Series title or once again falling just short.

