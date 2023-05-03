The Boston Red Sox had an underwhelming season in 2022, with several problems faced by the team. According to sources, shortstop Xander Bogaerts was the leading cause of one of those problems. Insider reports have revealed that Bogaerts was the player who contributed to the negative atmosphere in the dressing room by turning the players against the front office.

Xander Bogaerts is one of the most well-known shortstops in the game and was previously one of the central players of the Red Sox. He was signed by Boston in 2009 as an international free agent and made his MLB debut for the team in 2013. He won two World Series titles with the Red Sox and was widely regarded as the face of the franchise.

However, the results for the Red Sox steadily deteriorated over the past few years and there were many factors behind it. The 2022 season was one of the lowest points for the team as it finished bottom of the AL East table and failed to make it to the postseason. Now, new information reveals that Xander Bogaerts was one of the leaders in turning the players against the organization in protest against their management of the team.

An MLB insider posted a story on Twitter saying:

"Underrated storyline from the 2022 Red Sox was that Xander was the ringleader of a sect of whiny p*ss babies on that team."

hvt @redsoxandstuff “No one saw that coming. You obviously saw a lot of stuff coming out, but it doesn’t kick in until it really happens. I think, for all of us. And obviously, Diekman going to the White Sox. That was two pieces going out and nothing coming in” - Xander Bogaerts “No one saw that coming. You obviously saw a lot of stuff coming out, but it doesn’t kick in until it really happens. I think, for all of us. And obviously, Diekman going to the White Sox. That was two pieces going out and nothing coming in” - Xander Bogaerts https://t.co/xhUOvO3Ajw

Xander Bogaerts has now moved on to better days with the San Diego Padres

Following a disappointing 2022 season, Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox and became a free agent. He was signed by the San Diego Padres in December 2022 on a 11-year, $280 million contract.

He has started the 2023 MLB season in good form, with a batting average of .304, with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 112 at bats. He seems like a player who is happy where he is and it is reflected in his performances.

The Padres currently sit third in the NL West table with a 16-15 record so far. While it is not the best record they could have hoped for, it is an encouraging sign to see their new signing performing well and enjoying himself. Now, they must look to get a few more wins under their belts and make a push for the postseason.

