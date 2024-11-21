MLB insider claims "Dodgers made more money from Shohei Ohtani," making Juan Soto deal possible despite $1,000,000,000 offseason in 2023

Uncertainty keep building in this year's hot stove league as Juan Soto remains as the focal point of the free agency pool. The New York Yankees star recorded an amazing 2024 that merited him an American League MVP nomination in his first year with the squad.

In The Baseball Insider's podcast featuring Adam Weinrib and Robert Murray, the duo discussed the Los Angeles Dodgers' chances of signing the young star despite shelling out $1 billion ahead of the 2024 season.

"(They) (Dodgers) ended up making more money from Shohei Ohtani than expected" - Murray

Murray alluded to reports that the Dodgers regained $120 million from the $700 million they spent on Shohei Ohtani. The podcaster also noted that the team is in dire need of established outfielders.

It can be recalled that the Dodgers used makeshift outfielders in Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman to cover their deficiencies in the position.

"The Dodgers have a need for an outfielder. They are prioritzing outfield and starting pitching this offseason," he added.

Juan Soto landing in Hollywood would make one of the scariest lineups the game has ever seen, as it would feature the young star with Ohtani, Betts and Freddie Freeman amid a sea of other stars in the Dodger clubhouse.

Yankees owner announces that team is still in Juan Soto signing race amidst stiff competition

A few offseasons ago, New York Yankee fans were at the edge of their seats during the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. This time, there's more uncertainty regarding newly acquired star Juan Soto, as the former World Series champion tops the free agency class this offseason.

However, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner assured the Yankee faithful to remain steadfast, as the team is still in the hunt for the superstar's signature.

"Hal Steinbrenner said he had a good meeting with Juan Soto. It went a couple hours." - @ Chris Kirschner

Steinbrenner faces stiff competition against New York Mets owner Steve Cohen who was reportedly willing to splurge on the outfielder. The Yankees owner, thugh, said that it's his priority to re-sign Soto.

Soto was nominated in the Top 3 of the American League MVP race alongside teammate Aaron Judge. The 26-year-old star posted a .288/.419/.569 slash line with an OPS of .989. He accompanied that with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs and scored 128 runs to cap off a productive contract year.

