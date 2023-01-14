New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was very confident of signing a big free agent early on in December. The Mets had already acquired Justin Verlander and other free agents, dishing out big contracts. But for the majority of last month, Cohen was confident of making Carlos Correa that big signing.

When Correa signed a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, Cohen thought his dream of signing his big free agent was over. But the New York Mets became the team that would be in the prime seat to acquire his services when Correa's contract talks fell apart due to ankle injury concerns.

The Mets offered him a 12-year contract worth $315 million, but even that broke down due to the same concerns. Correa then re-signed with the Twins for a six-year, $200 million contract that could expand to $270 million. The Mets might have lost out on a valuable player, but MLB insider Jon Heyman listed a number of free agents that the Metropolitans can still sign.

Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres' third baseman and shortstop, was the first player listed by Heyman. He is confident that Machado will exercise his opt-out option and will be lured to the Mets due to his past ties with manager Buck Showalter.

The second name on the list is a player who is hardly a second on any list: Shohei Ohtani. Given the stats that Ohtani has produced in the last few seasons, it is no surprise that every team wants to acquire his services. But he is second because there has been a lot of talk that Ohtani doesn't want to play in New York. However, times change and people's minds do, too.

Another member of the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr., is also rumored to be opting out of his contract. However, his 14-year, $340 million price tag is a bit too much to be matched at the moment for a guy who has to provide more results to show that he is dependable.

ESPN @espn



Mike Trout - $426.5M

Mookie Betts - $365M

Fernando Tatis Jr - $340M

Bryce Harper - $330M Tatis's $340M extension is the 3rd-largest contract ever handed out in MLB history.Mike Trout - $426.5MMookie Betts - $365MFernando Tatis Jr - $340MBryce Harper - $330M Tatis's $340M extension is the 3rd-largest contract ever handed out in MLB history.💰 Mike Trout - $426.5M💰 Mookie Betts - $365M💰 Fernando Tatis Jr - $340M💰 Bryce Harper - $330M https://t.co/4zreDdQioB

Eduardo Escobar, whose New York Mets contract is expiring in 2023, could have a sound replacement in Matt Chapman. On the mound, the Mets can also think of signing young pitcher Julio Urias. Finally, a player who desperately wants to be traded is Bryan Reynolds, although he is more likely to sign with the New York Yankees or Miami Marlins.

Two other names were Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.

Why couldn't the New York Mets match the Minnesota Twins' offer for Correa?

Steve Cohen has outdone every other owner in the MLB as the term the Steve Cohen Tax- has been coined to represent the extra tax he is having to pay because of the salary threshold breach. In that context, maybe the New York Mets were unable to match the Twins, who are well below their $33.33 million threshold with no extra tax.

Even then, the Mets are still aiming to sign one more free agent to tighten all loose bases in their quest for a World Series.

