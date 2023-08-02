To put it simply, the New York Yankees’ trade deadline was a disaster. The club faced many uncertainties leading up to 6 pm ET on August 1, but their actions, or rather lack of, have left fans with even more questions.

Despite being rock bottom in the AL East standings, the Yankees stood pat. They made fringe additions via relievers Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard in the final hours of deadline day, but that was all. The management did nothing to address their persistent left-field issue.

General manager Brian Cashman labeled his side “opportunistic buyers and opportunistic sellers” going into the deadline before changing stance and instead being “cautious buyers.”

This kind of indecision is exactly what has caused the fans to lose faith in the club's top brass over the years. MLB insider Mike Axisa, a New York native, shared a scathing review of the Pinstripers’ trade deadline activity. In an article for CBS Sports, Axisa went as far as comparing the franchise to NFL giants Dallas Cowboys. He said,

“For lack of a better word, the Yankees are complacent. Complacent and delusional. They're similar to the Dallas Cowboys in that they're still coasting off a long ago dynasty -- the late 1990s were a great time for New York baseball -- while the rest of MLB passes them by. The Yankees aren't bad (55-51 entering Tuesday) but they're not good either. I'm not sure they know that.”

The Bronx Bombers last won a World Series in 2009, while the Cowboys' last Super Bowl victory was in 1995. Axisa has a valid point, as both teams seem to be coasting off their previous glory, struggling to reclaim their former status as elite contenders.

The Hal Steinbrenner-owned outfit have an estimated payroll of $279,160,442, the second-highest in the majors. Clearly, the money needs to be spent better.

Yankees top brass leaves fans with more questions than answers

The New York Yankees have been on a quest for a competent left fielder for the past three years, and key players like DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton have been underperforming. The pitching rotation and bullpen have also faced challenges with inconsistency and injuries.

The club’s lack of urgency in addressing their issues at the trade deadline, leaves fans questioning the team's direction. They seem caught between holding onto the past and building for the future, failing to find a clear path forward.