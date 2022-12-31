Sports station SNY is yet to close a deal for Keith Hernandez. The legendary player is up for contract negotiations, and nothing is final. For the New York Mets to lose one of their all-time great announcers would be a considerable loss.

Hernandez has stepped into broadcasting and has had success as a commentator for over two decades. Fans love his unique sense of humor, insightful analysis, and outspoken nature. Mike Puma's recent tweet provided an update on Hernandez's contract status.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Keith Hernandez is still unsigned after having talks with SNY in recent weeks. Negotiations are expected to pick up after New Year's. Keith Hernandez is still unsigned after having talks with SNY in recent weeks. Negotiations are expected to pick up after New Year's.

"Keith Hernandez is still unsigned after having talks with SNY in recent weeks. Negotiations are expected to pick up after New Year's." - Mike Puma

Along with the Mets, Hernandez previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Indians. If Hernandez chooses to move on, he could look at a job at one of his former teams.

The left-handed slugger made a name for himself in St. Louis, where he won his first World Series in 1982. He won five Gold Gloves during that stretch and was voted the National League MVP.

In 1983, Hernandez was traded to the New York Mets and thrived with the organization. He put up exceptional numbers. He consistently had a high batting average and hit over .300 from 1984-1986.

Keith Hernandez was part of the famous 1986 New York Mets WS championship team

Former New York Mets L-R Mookie Wilson, Keith Hernandez, Tim Teufel, and John Franco pose in front of the Tom Seaver Statue at Citi Field

Hernandez was part of the much-loved 1986 Mets team that won the World Series. In one of the most memorable championships in MLB history, the Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in seven games. It was the organization's second-ever World Series title, and they have not won a championship since.

Keith Hernandez is currently in the negotiation phase and will likely return to his position at SNY. The five-time All-Star is a legend in New York, adored by the Mets faithful.

In early 2020, it was Andrew Marchand reported that Hernandez had extended his contract with SNY for a three-year period. The deal was estimated at approximately $2.5 million.

SNY needs to do everything in its power to ensure Hernandez returns for one last hurrah. He still has a lot to offer fans with his knowledge and wisdom. The games will not be the same next season for Mets fans without the voice of Keith Hernandez.

Poll : 0 votes