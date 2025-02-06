MLB insider connects Alex Bregman sweepstakes to Pete Alonso's $54,000,000 Mets deal

Entering February, two of the biggest names yet to be signed were Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Alonso is said to have cracked up a deal with the New York Mets on Wednesday, leaving two-time World Series champion Bregman as the top free agent yet to be signed.

Both Alonso and Bregman are represented by Scott Boras, a renowned player agent who has also brokered deals for Blake Snell, Carlos Correa and others in the past.

On Wednesday, with Alonso's free agency complete, Boras can focus on getting one done for third baseman Bregman as well, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

"With Soto now in the lineup, in addition to Alonso returning, the Mets certainly have added some firepower to their lineup this winter," Feinsand said.

"This keeps Mark Vientos at third, which takes them out of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes. So now, Scott Boras's next goal is to get Alex Bregman signed somewhere."

Pete Alonso's deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and $20 million in the first year. He will have an opt-out option after the 2025 season.

Chicago Cubs emerging as clear frontrunner in Alex Bregman sweepstakes

Several teams have shown interest in signing third baseman Bregman this offseason, including his former team Houston Astros, who offered him a deal of six years, $156 million, earlier this offseason.

Amid the interest among the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays as well, the Chicago Cubs, who have acquired Bregman's teammates Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly this offseason, have reportedly made an offer to Bregman.

According to Cubs insider Michael Canter's sources, the deal between Bregman and the Cubs is already agreed upon, and the only thing left is for it to be announced. The offer is a four-year deal worth over $100 million.

That comes on the heels of Astros GM Dana Brown suggesting that Bregman may not return to Houston. Even MLB insider Jon Heyman in his podcast mentioned that the Cubs as the frontrunners in Alex Bregman's sweepstakes.

Nonetheless, Bregman's probable deal will likely have opt-outs in place, just like Pete Alonso.

