MLB insider drops likely date for Clayton Kershaw’s return to Dodgers rotation

Clayton Kershaw is not only one of the best pitchers of his generation but one of the best pitchers of all-time. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend has won nearly everything than a pitcher can in Major League Baseball, yet even while he has battled a number of various injuries, he is not ready to hang up his cleats.

The 37-year-old has not thrown more than 131.2 innings in a season since 2019 as a number of various injuries have plagued the future Hall of Famer in recent years. This past offseason, Clayton Kershaw underwent surgeries to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, while also having procedures to fix a ruptured plantar plate and bone spurs in his left big toe.

All that being said, Kershaw has been working his way back from the procedures and is looking to contribute to the team's success sooner rather than later. In an interview on MLB Central, insider Jon Heyman not only provided an update on Kershaw, but even gave a potential date for his long-awaited season debut.

"Kershaw could be back May 18th. He looked good in Spring to me. He's pitching in the minors, looks good. So that's good news," Heyman explained.

During the segment, Heyman spoke about some of the Los Angeles Dodgers' injured superstar pitchers such as Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell. While those three pitchers have a certain level of uncertainty about when they could potentially return, Heyman remained confident that Clayton Kershaw could be back in the middle of May.

"Kershaw is the one we know best, around May 18th, he should be ready to go"

Clayton Kershaw has continued to ramp up his work during a minor league rehab assignment

Unlike the other pitchers mentioned above, Clayton Kershaw has already started a minor league rehab assignment. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has looked sharp so far through 6.0 innings of work, posting a 1.50 ERA with 6 strikeouts. The Dodgers will undoubtedly take their time with Kershaw's ramp up, however, he is already looking like his old, dominant self.

Even though Kershaw was going to enter the 2025 season coming off his procedures, the future Hall of Famer signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract to remain with the only MLB club he has ever played for. This will be his 18th season with the Dodgers.

