MLB insider drops major injury update on Braves MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most dynamic and exciting players in all of Major League Baseball when he is healthy and in the lineup. The former National League MVP has be electric when he is on the field, the only problem for the talented outfielder and the Braves, for that matter, has been the fact that he has not appeared in a game since May 26, 2024.

The four-time All-Star suffered a complete tear of his left ACL, the second ACL tear of his career, with the first happening in his right knee back in 2021. That being said, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been building himself back up in anticipation for his return to the lineup at some point this season.

For those fans looking forward to Acuna Jr.'s return, MLB insider Mark Bowman provided some insight into the outfielder's progress in his rehab. While there is still some uncertainty about his return to the Atlanta Braves, Bowman believes that the slugger could be nearing a minor league rehab assignment.

"Acuña is still building strength in his quads. They still don’t know exactly when he’ll begin playing rehab games. Best guess is he’s still a couple weeks from beginning a rehab stint" - Bowman wrote on social media.

The Braves have struggled getting much production out of their outfield this season, so Ronald Acuna Jr. will be a welcomed addition once he is cleared to resume playing. The team has used a combination of Jarred Kelenic, Michael Harris II, Eli White, Alex Verdugo, and recently Eddie Rosario in the outfield in recent games, however, they have all left something to be desired.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the sole member of the 40/70 club

In his last full MLB season, Ronald Acuna Jr. was tremendous for Atlanta. in 2023, the Braves outfielder posted an impressive .337 batting average with 41 home runs and a whopping 73 stolen bases. This was the first time that any player in history was able to achieve such an incredible feat on the field.

While it may be too much to ask of him to repeat this type of season coming off a his second ACL surgery, but if he can be anywhere near this level upon his return, it will be a massive boost to the Braves' World Series hopes.

