MLB insider drops two first base trade targets for Mariners ahead of deadline

Currently 40-37 for the season, the Seattle Mariners find themselves chasing the Houston Astros for the top spot in the AL West. Though they boast one of the most well-rounded pitching arsenals in all of the majors, the Mariners' inconsistent offense has led to them losing games they should otherwise have won.
Heading into the trade deadline, the organization desperately needs quality acquisitions if it hopes to compete in the postseason. According to insider Ken Rosenthal, Seattle's priority should be strengthening at first base, for which it should look to players such as Josh Naylor or Ryan O'Hearn.
"In my opinion, they need to go get a first baseman," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory on Tuesday. "There are a couple of guys out there. Josh Naylor, if the Diamondbacks are willing to move him, that's one name.
"Ryan O'Hearn is an even better name. This guy is having a breakout year at an advanced age. It's great to see. He's going to be an All-Star, it looks like. He's a guy who can definitely help them. That is the one position where it seems to me is an obvious place to add. With their pitching, they have to do something to boost the offense."
Importantly, Naylor and O'Hearn's respective teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles, are in the midst of tough seasons. They may be open to letting the aforementioned players go, as their chances of making the playoffs look extremely slim.
Cal Raleigh has been carrying Mariners offense on his own at times this season
Most of the Seattle Mariners offense has been underwhelming this year. However, one exception to that statement is catcher Cal Raleigh, who has been swinging an extremely hot bat up to this point.
Raleigh leads the team and the entirety of the major leagues in home runs, having gone yard 32 times already. The next nearest Mariners hitters are Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and Rowdy Tellez, who are all tied at eleven home runs each.
As incredible as Raleigh has been, it is quite unreasonable to expect one player to continue carrying an entire offense for the rest of the season, especially for a team that has aspirations of challenging in October.
Hence, the Mariners should prioritize adding more quality hitting ability to the roster at the trade deadline.