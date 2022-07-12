MLB insider engages in witty banter with Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper following team's delayed trade announcement

ESPN's Jeff Passan engaged in a chucklesome discussion with Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper on Twitter today. The interaction followed the announcement of a trade deal with the Kansas City Royals.

The Braves took to Twitter to post detailed information about the trade.

"Braves and Royals Complete Trade" - Atlanta Braves

However, being an MLB insider, Passan had already posted the details an hour prior, ahead of the MLB team.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Atlanta and Kansas City are finalizing a trade that will send center-field prospect Drew Waters, right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Hoffmann and a third minor leaguer to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday's draft, which has a $2.2 million slot value, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta and Kansas City are finalizing a trade that will send center-field prospect Drew Waters, right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Hoffmann and a third minor leaguer to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday's draft, which has a $2.2 million slot value, sources tell ESPN.

"Atlanta and Kansas City are finalizing a trade that will send center-field prospect Drew Waters, right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Hoffmann and a third minor leaguer to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday's draft, which has a $2.2 million slot value, sources tell ESPN." - Jeff Passan

Making fun of the Braves' social media administration, Jeff was quick to respond to the MLB franchise's tweet and came up with a snappy reply. He remarked on the Braves' tardiness in announcing the trade information.

"Late" - Jeff Passan

Blooper, known for his shenanigans, reiterated with a witty response defending his team.

Blooper @BlooperBraves @JeffPassan @Braves the braise arrive precisely when they mean to @JeffPassan @Braves the braise arrive precisely when they mean to

"The braise arrive precisely when they mean to." - Blooper

Blooper meant that the Braves posted at the intended time.

Famed for his vicious responses, Jeff Passan didn't back down and countered in savage mode.

"Correct I cooked them." - @Jeff Passan

He sarcastically meant how he was the source of information of the Braves-Royals trade deal involving MLB draft picks.

Blooper's and Jeff Passan's humorous interaction over the recent Braves-Royals trade deal was so much fun to read.

Atlanta Braves - Kansas City Royals trade deal

Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves

The Braves have acquired the 35th overall pick in the MLB Draft 2022 from the Kansas City Royals. In exchange, the Braves have sent their outfielder Drew Waters and minor leaguers Andrew Hoffmann and C.J. Alexander to the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City Royals @Royals We have acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, and INF CJ Alexander from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a Competitive Balance Pick (No. 35 overall) in the upcoming draft. We have acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, and INF CJ Alexander from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a Competitive Balance Pick (No. 35 overall) in the upcoming draft.

"We have acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, and INF CJ Alexander from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a Competitive Balance Pick (No. 35 overall) in the upcoming draft." - Kansas City Royals

The Braves selected Waters in the second round of the draft in 2017, Alexander in the 20th round of the 2018 draft, and Hoffman in the 12th round of the 2021 draft.

The Atlanta Braves have the opportunity to bolster their talented roster with this trade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far