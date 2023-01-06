The seemingly never-ending story between Carlos Correa and the New York Mets could be coming to an end soon, according to one MLB insider. Andy Martino of SNY Network reported that the two sides are still diligently working out a contract. The big-money deal was initially agreed upon, but ran into issues when Correa took his physical examination.

When healthy, Correa is one of the best shortstops in baseball and has a wealth of playoff experience. He would be a huge addition to the Mets, who have already made multiple huge additions this offseason. There is no doubt that Carlos Correa would boost their World Series championship odds.

Andy Martino made the report on the impending end of negotiations via Twitter.

Andy Martino @martinonyc I am always very reluctant to publish estimates about timing, because negotiations are fluid, but fwiw I'm hearing that the resolution could come sooner than later. I am always very reluctant to publish estimates about timing, because negotiations are fluid, but fwiw I'm hearing that the resolution could come sooner than later.

The Correa saga began as soon as his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through and could finally be approaching an end now.

The New York Mets appear fully commited to signing Carlos Correa

It has been a massive offseason for the New York Mets, who were clearly not happy with their second-place finish in the National League East. They are making moves to surpass the Atlanta Braves.

One analyst, Ron Darling, believes Correa will be the centerpiece of their offseason acquisitions, as SNY TV shared to Twitter.

"He becomes a centerpiece of your offseason if you are able to get this deal done" - Ron Darling

If the deal does get done soon, one of the most intriguing narratives of the winter will be at a conclusion.

