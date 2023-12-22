Yoshinobu Yamanobu has agreed to a 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $325 million, along with a $50 million signing bonus. Remarkably, the 25-year-old has become the most highly valued pitcher in MLB history, even before making his debut.

Previously, this record was held by Gerrit Cole, the reigning Cy Young award winner, who joined the Yankees in 2020 for a $324 million deal over nine years. Yamamoto was posted by the Orix Buffaloes last month and has quickly become one of the most sought-after players.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's arrival in the US has been eagerly anticipated, with many teams trying to get the young Japanese talent's signature. The New York Yankees were one of the favorites to land him, especially after they acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres.

Recently, Ken Rosenthal, a senior reporter for The Athletic, shared his thoughts on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signing and the Yankees’ plans for the young talent in his newsletter.

“For the Yankees, landing Yamamoto on top of Soto would have been a flex reminiscent of George Steinbrenner. It didn’t happen.” Rosenthal wrote.

“The Yankees bid $300 million for Yamamoto, a league source told The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. Perhaps they didn’t want to offer Yamamoto more than the $324 million they gave Cole.”

Rosenthal suggests that, if the New York Yankees had acquired Yoshinobu Yamamoto and paired him with the impressive Soto-Judge duo, it could potentially have led them to the George Steinbrenner era of the Yankees. The Yankees have won seven World Series, with their last victory being in 2009 against the Philadelphia Phillies during Steinbrenner's ownership.

However, the team has had a hard time reaching the World Series since then, despite making it to the postseason 10 times over the past decade.

He also suggests that, if Gerrit Cole decides to opt-out after the 2024 season, which would leave a significant gap in the Yankees' rotation, they could have offered Yamamoto a 10-year contract worth $360 million ($36 million per year). Rosenthal believes this deal would be fair and suggested that the New York Yankees could also extend Cole's contract.

New York Yankees’ failure in landing Yoshonibu Yamamoto

During the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the New York Yankees were one of the top contenders until the end. Along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, they were projected to be a possible destination for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's debut.

Ken Rosenthal mentioned in his newsletter that the Yankees offered $300 million for the Japanese star.

Andy Martino, an SNY reporter, also reported the Yankees' high level of involvement in the bidding race in a recent tweet before the signing.

