MLB insider finds Braves wrapping up offseason after $42,000,000 Jurickson Profar deal

A lot is coming together for the Atlanta Braves this offseason. One of their key signings was bringing outfielder Jurickson Profar into the fold. The former San Diego Padres star, who had a spectacular season in 2024 (hitting .280/.380/.459), signed with the Braves on a three-year, $42 million deal.

Another key update coming out of Braves camp is that right handed pitcher Spencer Strider won't take long to return on the mound and will be available to pitch in the early part of the season. While the Braves lost Charlie Morton and Max Fried in free agency, MLB insider Jon Moroso thinks they have enough in the tank.

Morosi also believes that Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos won't pursue anyone if not for upgradation of the roster.

"Lauren, they might already be wrapped up with the Profar signing, and here’s why," Morosi said on MLB Network Radio. "Strider, at some point early in the season, will essentially replace what they had with Max Fried. Meanwhile, the team hopes that either Grant Holmes or Ian Anderson—who was once a No. 2 or No. 3 starter on their playoff teams—can replicate Charlie Morton’s production.

"Now, that may be an optimistic way of looking at things from Anthopoulos, and he did acknowledge the possibility of pursuing a meaningful upgrade if one becomes available. However, he doesn’t want to block Anderson and Holmes, and he believes Strider can make an impact in the early part of the year."

Morosi emphasized on the fact that Anthopoulos is among those GMs who won't spill money unnecessarily and if his roster is in good shape reporting to spring training, they won't hand out any more contracts before Opening Day.

Jurickson Profar undergoing key changes in his swing which will help him do better in 2025 for Braves

After coming off a 24-home-run season, Jurickson Profar is working on himself, especially his swing, to do even better in 2025.

With the Braves likely to miss Ronald Acuna Jr. in the early part of the 2025 season, Profar is expected to step up and cover for any potential production lapse from other players. That's why Profar's signing is such a key for the Braves.

Jon Morosi also noted the point of Profar changing his swings in 2024 could lead to increased production in 2025.

"Their key acquisition, in their eyes, is Profar," Morosi added. "They believe he made some swing adjustments last year in San Diego, and Alex is optimistic about this group of position players.

"It was interesting to hear him describe it, as he almost compared Profar’s swing changes to other players he has seen undergo major improvements. He referenced former Blue Jays like José Bautista, Edwin Encarnación, and Josh Donaldson."

The Braves appear confident in their current roster, and unless a significant opportunity presents itself, they seem content to enter the season with the group they have.

