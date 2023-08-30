In a shocking turn of events, the Los Angeles Angels have waived multiple players with over a month of the season still remaining. It is important to note that the team traded several of their top young prospects to acquire those very same players.

Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL and stars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon remain on the sidelines. The Halos are currently 12.5 games out of the wild card and any hopes of a postseason appearance seem to have disappeared.

Many experts, analysts and fans are wondering where it all went so wrong for the Angels.

MLB insider and former player Xavier Scruggs has placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of management:

"This is negligence. This is mismanagement," said Scruggs.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Scruggs went on to say he was "disappointed for the game of baseball" and could not comprehend how the Angels have let this situation get so out of control.

"After the @Angels went all in, they're now all out. What is happening in Anaheim? #GoHalos| #Angels | @Xavier_Scruggs" - MLB Network Radio

Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the league, and arguably the greatest baseball player in modern-day history, the Angels have struggled.

"If I'm Ohtani, I'm out," added Scruggs.

Shohei Ohtani is currently in the final stages of a one-year, $30 million deal. It will come as no surprise if the soon-to-be free agent decides to try his luck with another franchise next season.

The Los Angeles Angels are on the verge of missing out on the playoffs for the ninth straight season

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels look on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

The Los Angeles Angels invested heavily prior to the deadline to bulk up this talented roster.

Pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were acquired from the Chicago White Sox. Veteran infielder C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk were both added to the lineup. Three of those four players have now been placed on waivers.

"The Angels have placed Lucas Giolito, Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk, Matt Moore, and Reynaldo Lopez on waivers, per @JeffPassan" - Talkin' Baseball

Outfielder Hunter Renfroe and pitchers Matt Moore and Dominic Leone have also been placed on waivers.

The Angels started the season with the sixth-highest payroll in the majors at a sum of nearly $215 million.

It is safe to say the Shohei Ohtani-Mike Trout experiment has not worked out as expected. The decision not to trade Ohtani and go all in on 2023 will likely affect the Los Angeles Angels for years to come.