MLB insider highlights Chipper Jones’ MVP season without All-Star honors as fresh snubs spark debate

The 2025 All-Star game is set for Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. While there is excitement among fans for the marquee event, a few All-Star selections have raised eyebrows.

Ad

In light of the controversy surrounding Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski's addition to the National League squad for the All-Star game after just five games, Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones' bizarre snub was highlighted by MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

Chipper Jones, who served as the National League’s manager in the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on Saturday, reportedly reminded fans of his snub from the 1999 Midsummer Classic. It was a bizarre snub as the Hall of Famer was named the NL MVP that season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Misiorowski was added to the NL roster this week after impressing in his five starts. It is the least number of games any player has taken to make the All-Star game, breaking Paul Skenes' record of 11 games last season.

However, Misiorowski's selection has not gone done with some Philadelphia Phillies players as they felt Cristopher Sánchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA, 116 strikeouts) and Ranger Suárez (7-3, 1.94 ERA, 78 strikeouts) deserved to be a part of the Midsummer Classic more than the Brewers rookie.

Ad

“What a joke,” Trea Turner said. “That’s (expletive) terrible. I mean, that’s terrible, dude. I mean, it’s not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there, or people who have had the best season.

“It’s turning into the Savannah Bananas,” Nick Castellanos said “Major League Baseball is really just focusing on the most marketable players."

Ad

Chipper Jones downplays Braves coaching job after All Star Futures Game

After managing at the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, Chipper Jones was asked his thoughts on managing his former team when Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker retires. The former World Series winner and Braves fan-favorite said he has other commitments right now.

"I’ve still got three boys at home and seven boys in total,” Jones said. “They keep me plenty busy. You have to be completely committed to be a coach or a manager. And I just don't know that I could serve the spot as well as I should, because I'm, quite frankly, being pulled in more important directions.”

Followin his retirement, Chipper Jones has a brief role as a part-time hitting consultant with the Braves in 2021. The Braves won the World Series that year, earning Jones a second ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More