The San Francisco Giants have been linked to several star free agents over the years, and they've been able to land almost none of them. Despite the recent Jung Hoo Lee signing, they've swung and missed a lot in recent years. This came to a head after the Shohei Ohtani signing, which evidently included basically everything the Giants had agreed to.

Despite them giving him apparently exactly what it took to get a signature, Ohtani spurned them. Other free agents have done so. Why? MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes he has an idea.

He said on Foul Territory:

"The Giants problem... They've got a geography problem, or I guess a city problem, I would say. Players, for whatever reason, have a negative perception of San Francisco right now. Not all players, of course Jung Hoo Lee didn't have one, but they're running into this... That perception exists, fairly or unfairly."

Ohtani opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 10 years and $700 million, most of which has been deferred. The terms of the deal are evidently exactly what the Giants were prepared to sign him for, but he opted not to.

San Francisco Giants spurned by top free agents

The year before this one, Aaron Judge was highly sought after by San Francisco. Despite offering a similar contract to the one he ended up signing, he also spurned the city.

The Giants almost signed Aaron Judge

Carlos Correa actually agreed to a deal before it dissolved with injury issues, but other free agents have opted not to go to San Francisco as well. It's been quite some time since they were in on a superstar and were able to land him, despite reportedly giving it their best shot.

They've been rumored to be in on tons of players and with the money they have, it's not a surprise. The surprise is that they, by and large, haven't been able to sign anyone despite making good offers. Perhaps Rosenthal and ex-catcher Buster Posey are right: players don't love going to San Francisco. That's not exactly fair to the team, but it seems to be the reality.

